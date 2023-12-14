Researchers are on the cusp of transforming cancer treatment, and now is the time to double down on investment in research, says Dr. Aaron Schimmer, research director, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, University Health Network, one of the top five cancer research centres in the world.
“We have made tremendous progress in cancer treatment over the last 20 years – even over the last five to 10 years,” says Dr. Schimmer. “There’s a way to go, but the investments that we made over this last period have led to new treatments and new diagnostic tests that are truly doing things that would not have been possible 20 years ago. I’m excited about the next 20 years, and we’re going to achieve it with the help and support of our community.”
Philanthropy through The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation is critical for research, patient care and infrastructure at the cancer centre – and the advancements made here help not only Ontarians but all Canadians and patients globally, he adds.
“If it were not for this support, the cutting-edge research we do at The Princess Margaret would not be possible,” says Dr. Schimmer, who is also a professor at University of Toronto, Department of Medicine, Medical Biophysics, and Institute of Medical Science, Temerty Faculty of Medicine.
He notes that philanthropy supports the scientists and individuals on the front lines making breakthrough discoveries and ensures they have state-of-the-art research equipment and research infrastructure.
“Philanthropy also funds early-stage research ideas. They may be crazy out-of-the-box ideas, but if right, they will lead to paradigm changes in our diagnosis and treatment of cancer,” says Dr. Schimmer.
He points out that donor investments in research at The Princess Margaret can be leveraged to increase the funds tenfold. “If $100,000 is invested in a cancer research project, our scientists will go out and turn that into $1-million through external funding,” he says.
Dr. Schimmer says the odds of surviving some types of cancer today are close to 100 per cent better than they were a generation ago.
For example, he recalls a childhood friend who died suddenly a week after they played together from what was likely childhood acute leukemia. At the time, treatments were extremely limited.
“If he was diagnosed today, he would have a 90 per cent chance of cure – and that’s all due to research,” says Dr. Schimmer.
Similarly, when he was a medical student, the two-year survival rate of patients with a rare subtype of acute leukemia, acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), was about 25 per cent – even if a patient got through the life-threatening early stages of the disease.
Today, remission rates for APL are 98 per cent, and patients’ long-term survival is 95 per cent, he says.
While philanthropy enables cancer research, the physical environment in which patients receive care is also vitally important, he says.
“Princess Margaret Cancer Centre was built many years ago, and we are now seeing three times the number of patients that it has capacity for, due in part to the aging population and better treatment for cancer,” says Dr. Schimmer. “We did renovations to expand capacity so that we could see more patients, but we also wanted to ensure the design of our new lobby would enhance the patient experience – from the lighting and landscaping to the art on the walls – as they move from one part of the facility to another.”
In addition to infrastructure improvements, donors also fund some of the supports patients need in their cancer journey, ranging from patient education materials to the hospital’s Magic Castle, a place where children can be cared for while their parent undergoes treatment.
“At the end of the day, for me, The Princess Margaret is a story about people,” says Dr. Schimmer. “It’s about the early childhood educators providing care for children and patients. It’s about the nurses, the health professionals and the physicians providing world-class care, and it’s about scientists making breakthrough discoveries.”
