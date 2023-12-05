Darran Fischer knew he wanted his work to have positive impact. So it’s perfectly natural that he was drawn to Philips Canada, where he’s spent the bulk of his career.
Philips Canada is the Mississauga-based subsidiary of Royal Philips, a health technology company that provides innovative technology and solutions to health-care providers with the purpose of improving 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities.
Fischer, the country manager of Philips Canada, says that like him, many employees are drawn to the company’s purpose. “People come to Philips because they share the same passion for improving lives. Through our work, employees can see and feel the impact that our solutions have on people within their own communities. Our purpose is personal to them,” he says.
Samar Salehi is one of those employees. As the company’s ultrasound business leader, she manages a team that works closely with hospitals to help them address their challenges and provide quality patient care.
“I’m really proud to have an impact on people’s health and well-being, and glad to have the opportunity to be a part of that,” she says.
Salehi joined Philips in 2018 in a business development role in the company’s digital pathology department and has held several positions in the years since. She says she’s been blown away by how “extremely supportive” her managers, colleagues and mentors have been of her career development. “Through the years, having open discussions with them really helped me get a better understanding of what I wanted to accomplish and helped me achieve it,” she says.
Fischer says the company greatly encourages employees to be the driver of their own career development and that Philips is there to help provide the right tools and resources to help realize their goals and ambitions.
In addition to a formal mentorship program, Fischer says the company helps employees with their professional development through internal and external coursework, building individual development plans for employees, as well as regular coaching and one-on-one meetings. He says employees are encouraged to have open conversations about the direction in which they want to take their career.
Fischer himself has been a beneficiary of the company’s open and supportive culture. “Leaders made time for me, and it shaped the leader I am today,” he says. “I’ve learned how important it is to keep the door open for people and make the time.”
Salehi, too, is paying forward the support she received by mentoring and advocating for her own team members to advance within the company and by being a part of the women’s leadership group at Philips – a committee that helps build a community of confident women who can learn and develop themselves through the support of others.
Fischer and Salehi also highlight that for employees to achieve their personal and professional goals, they need to feel able to bring their authentic selves to work.
“We want to reinforce and embrace that people can be themselves here and don’t have to put on a different face,” Fischer says. The company, he adds, is putting significant resources into its diversity, equity and inclusion goals, encouraging employees to share their feedback on how the company is doing, and has multiple employee resource groups people can participate in that provide safe spaces for open dialogue.
Says Salehi: “We believe we operate at our best when our employees feel their best, so we try to nurture that in our culture. We do that by supporting our people’s health and well-being, empowering them to achieve their goals and encouraging them to strive for continuous improvement.”
