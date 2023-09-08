Summer is the season when Canadians typically spend the most, and many expected this year to be no different, planning for their 2023 summer spending to match last year’s. However, many acknowledged the pinch of rising costs due to inflation and found sticking to a budget challenging.
According to a recent poll by CIBC, 92 per cent of Canadians are seeing everyday expenses such as gas, groceries and restaurants rise because of inflation compared to previous years. And although 81 per cent of respondents said they have a summer budget, only 36 per cent say they stick to it closely.
“Canadians should approach their summer spending plans with a clear view of their financial landscape,” says Carissa Lucreziano, vice president of financial and investment advice at CIBC. “Understanding your income, expenses and financial obligations is the first step. The goal is to create summer memories without creating financial burdens.”
One way to cap off your summer is by taking stock of the good times and the budget-friendly activities you’ve found or rethinking some spending choices. It might even make you want to start making those lists for next year’s adventures.
“When it comes to summer budgeting, my top tip is to plan early,” says Ms. Lucreziano. “Putting aside money for discretionary spending on travel and leisure through regular savings six to eight months in advance will help you achieve your goals.”
Plan to save for a specific activity you want to do next summer, advises Ms. Lucreziano, and then set up a dedicated ‘summer fund’ and contribute a portion of your income regularly. “This gives you a tangible financial goal to work towards and helps distribute the cost over time, making it more manageable,” she adds. “It can also make saving for something exciting.”
Inflation is always something to consider, today and in the long-term, when it comes to budgeting and cash flow, says Ms. Lucreziano. In fact, most Canadians (81 per cent) said they were concerned that higher inflation could hinder their plans to enjoy the summer months, with 39 per cent being very concerned, according to the poll.
“There is no silver bullet when it comes to offsetting inflation,” explains Ms. Lucreziano. “It means your money doesn’t go as far as it used to, so you have two levers to pull: you can increase the amount of money you have coming in, and you can decrease the amount of money you have going out.”
Price out the activity you and your family are hoping to do and see if it’s financially doable without relying on credit or debt. Maybe that means the family road trip to Nova Scotia has a few more camping stops rather than hotels or you cut back on visits to restaurants and pack more picnic lunches. But it means coming home from your adventures without a mountain of debt.
“When the economy is flourishing, you can get away with monitoring your budget a bit more loosely,” she explains. “But when your budget gets tighter, the choices you make carry more weight, so you want to make sure you’re making conscious spending choices and prioritizing your spending on the activities that are most important to you.”
A financial advisor can help you create and stick to a budget. CIBC also offers tools such as the online budget calculator, where you input your income and expenses to see where there might be a bit more flexibility in your budget. “It’s a very visual tool and a great way to start building that momentum,” says Ms. Lucreziano.
The mobile app makes it easy to see where your money is going, and that’s a great way to help you stick to your budget, she adds. CIBC’s mobile banking app gives users a real-time account of monthly spending and even sends alerts when you’re closing in on your budget limits. These are simple ways to keep your spending on track.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with CIBC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.