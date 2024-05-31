Polytechnique Montréal leading collaborative efforts to tackle key cybersecurity challenges and train future experts

From digital payments and air traffic navigation systems to smart cities, many of today’s societal functions rely on digital technology, with artificial intelligence (AI) bringing additional value to tasks that can be enhanced by access to large data sets.
While technology systems bring significant benefits to their users and society overall, they also come with challenges. Cybercrime is projected to incur a global cost of US$10.5-trillion per year by 2025 – with a cybersecurity workforce shortage, which in 2023 was estimated at four million workers globally, exacerbating these risks.
Polytechnique Montréal is answering the call to step up efforts to address cybersecurity and cyber-resilience concerns through research and training, says Frédéric Cuppens, a professor in Polytechnique’s Computer and Software Engineering Department and director of the Multidisciplinary Institute for Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience (IMC²).
“Cybersecurity is not just a technical issue; we need to consider the risks these threats pose to all areas of society,” he says. “We are working closely with partners from academia, industry and government to create awareness and develop solutions that can help improve outcomes in a number of critical areas.”
In offering a range of learning opportunities in cybersecurity – from the undergraduate to the master’s level as well as six specialized certificate programs – Polytechnique is leading the charge with more than 160 professors, students and postdoctoral fellows working on cybersecurity and cyber resilience in a wide range of sectors.
The keyword for IMC² – a joint initiative between Polytechnique Montréal, which is spearheading the project, alongside University of Montreal and HEC Montréal – “is multidisciplinarity,” says Dr. Cuppens. “Most of the problems regarding cybersecurity require an approach that combines different expertise, including from engineering, criminology, psychology and economics.”
By leveraging the collective strengths of these universities and other collaborators in an open, multidisciplinary structure, IMC² sends a strong signal that “we are open to new collaborations,” he says, adding that the endeavour has already attracted major Canadian and international partners, including Google, which announced funding support of $1.3-million for the IMC².
“A main focus for our partnership with Google is to develop cybersecurity solutions for the public,” says Dr. Cuppens. One project, for example, explores deploying trained volunteer cybercitizens to assist the public in the event of a cybersecurity incident – along with the development of a software solution to assess a person’s potential risk.
Other priorities are the development of a secure data-sharing platform to advance collaborative cybersecurity research as well as studying alignment between cybersecurity and sustainable development, which Dr. Cuppens says is “one of the first projects in the world that links the objective of advancing sustainability with making technology both accessible and secure.”
Flight safety
Cyber-resilience is key to avoiding disastrous outcomes in aviation, says Gabriela Nicolescu, professor and director of the Polytechnique’s Computer Engineering and Software Engineering department. “Since airplanes are increasingly connected to increase efficiency and improve passenger and crew experience, a lot of data is sent between airplanes and control towers, for instance, and some of that data is sensitive and important for navigation.”
Increased connectivity enables the use of electronic flight bags (EFB), devices that contain what was previously found in a pilot’s document bag, “which used to be a big file containing papers with information about flight parameters, passengers, airports and so on,” she says. “Now, this device also has software applications to automate some of the things that used to be done by hand, like take-off performance calculations.”
Other services considered for inclusion in the EFB are protocols to enhance decision-making in case of a medical emergency through access to tele-medicine, she says. “With all this critical information being processed on the airplane and communicated to the exterior, it is very important to keep this data safe. We are working to improve these communications as well as add cybersecurity services.”
Disruptions in aviation can be the result of corrupted GPS signals, the interference of another system, technical glitches or cyberattacks. There have been examples where pilots had to ask the control tower to take over navigation due to a malfunctioning system or planes entering unauthorized areas because of false signals, says Dr. Nicolescu, who adds that bolstering cyber resilience also entails providing insights to manufacturers, services providers and regulators.
Beyond policy and technology, there is another perspective to consider: that of the user. “It’s important that we work with pilots to see how they react in situations of failure as well as get their feedback on cyberattacks and potential solutions,” she adds. “We have cutting-edge infrastructure at Polytechnique, including flight simulators and tools for prototyping, and this helps us come up with innovative solutions.”
Smart cities
Vibrant information exchange represents a significant asset but also brings cybersecurity concerns in smart cities, says Samuel Pierre, professor in the Computer and Software Engineering Department at Polytechnique Montréal and head of Mobile Computing and Networking Research Laboratory. “Smart cities need cybersecurity to operate safely, and we’re working on algorithms and methods that can be applied in this field.”
A smart city uses information and communication technology to improve social and economic outcomes for citizens, companies and institutions, he explains. “Among the objectives are reducing costs of administration and operations, providing appropriate services, and tracking data in real time to enhance efficiencies. All this depends on having a safe and secure infrastructure network.”
Since accessibility is key, a smart city typically utilizes a “fully open infrastructure that has to function securely and protect the privacy of all users,” says Dr. Pierre, a member of IMC²′s Board of Director, who also addresses similar challenges related to financial transactions. “I am working intensively with the marketplace and industrial partners to design, implement, test and commercialize cybersecurity solutions in the field of mobile payment.”
To enhance the safety of transactions, vigilance is required on multiple levels, he says. “The first is the contact between the consumer and the device. The second concerns transmitting information via network infrastructure. The third is when the network connects the user with a service provider like a bank,” he explains. “You have to be sure there is no negative influence on your data across these levels.”
Protecting data that is transmitted over networks is also an important issue for the Canadian government, “which requires such operations to be made safely,” Dr. Pierre adds.
Awareness and expertise
Whether it is the smart city or the autonomous airplane of the future – or even today’s myriad digital transactions, cybersecurity technologies are essential for thwarting cybercrime. Yet when it comes to increasing vigilance and deploying solutions, Dr. Cuppens also sees the need for bolstering awareness and expertise.
“Having easy-to-use solutions is part of the answer but generally, we need more people with cybersecurity expertise,” he says, adding that more than 1,500 students are currently enrolled in cybersecurity certificate programs and more than 500 graduated last year.
Polytechnique is also home to the student-led initiative PolyCyber and provides support for the cybersecurity stream of its technological incubator, Propolys.
Taken together, says Dr. Cuppens, “all these activities are vital to the vision of achieving a cyber-resilient society.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Polytechnique Montréal. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.