Product innovation and customer focus builds success at CMiC

The construction landscape has undergone seismic shifts since construction software leader CMiC began operations 50 years ago.
But as technology advanced, CMiC consistently pursued innovation to meet the complex needs of the global construction industry with its integrated enterprise resource planning (ERP), which consists of robust financial and project management software solutions. CMiC’s cutting-edge technology has set the stage for the firm to become the leading next-generation construction ERP provider across the globe.
With a workforce of almost 500 employees working out of headquarters in Toronto, a regional office in Dubai, as well as some employees working remotely out of the U.S., CMiC has regularly been recognized for product innovation and corporate leadership. Each year since 2018, CMiC has been chosen as a Best Managed Company by Deloitte, a testament to its strong leadership, entrepreneurial and innovative spirit, clear purpose and vision, and its focus on the health and well-being of its employees.
“CMiC is a future-focused organization led by a team committed to strengthening partnerships, perfecting our product and service offering, maintaining a strong foothold within the construction software space and spearheading global expansion,” says Gord Rawlins - President and CEO, CMiC.
As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified financials and project management software solutions for construction firms. Its powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources and content assets — all from a Single Database Platform™.
The industry recognizes CMiC’s value, with one in five general contractors on Engineering News Record magazine’s Top 400 companies using CMiC’s platform. In fact, some of the largest general contractors across the United States are a part of the CMiC family.
In 2022, CMiC launched CONSTRUCT, a robust-next generation suite of applications designed to drive integrated project delivery and an enhanced user experience. “As a product leader in the construction software space, my team and I are committed to driving product innovation,” says Steve Cangiano - VP, Product, CMiC. “The CONSTRUCT suite is a testament to our focus and effort on next-generation solutions providing our customers the best user experience and helping them elevate performance in both the short and long term.”
Acknowledging the industry’s dynamic nature, CMiC invests about 25 per cent of its annual revenue in product development, ensuring its software remains at the vanguard of innovation.
Of course, there is more to CMiC than simply developing and launching software. CMiC prioritizes addressing the specific needs of its customers, builds long-term relationships and fosters customer loyalty, which results in repeat business and referrals.
The firm offers many resources to provide support to its customers, ranging from implementation managers to account managers to customer success managers. The firm also provides its customers access to CMiC Assist, a portal that includes hundreds of training videos along with flexible training options, as well as a live chatbot that offers in-product help and training resources.
Finally, CMiC puts a huge focus on the health of its employees and hosts mental health and wellness webinars for staff. To keep employees connected, there are weekly social events, such as game nights, and the social committee regularly hosts a variety of events.
“CMiC is a customer-focused firm driven by the continuous quest to enhance customer satisfaction and engagement. This focus is the cornerstone of CMiC’s success and will continue to lay the foundation for our long-term strategy,” says Jeff Weiss - Chief Revenue Officer, CMiC.
“With our strong intellectual and technological foundation, we are poised to deliver high-impact results for the next 50 years and beyond.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with CMiC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.