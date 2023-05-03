There’s nothing like the feeling of getting the keys after purchasing a home. But these days, buying a home often means fun and leisurely extras, like a dream vacation, must take a back seat.
HSBC doesn’t think Canadians should have to compromise. They believe people should be able to “mortgage their home, not their life” and have launched a unique program that allows clients to receive travel points when they get a new, eligible mortgage.
How does it work? For every $200,000 in a mortgage balance, customers earn 200,000 points. Since eligible customers can earn up to one million points, they essentially become “pointillionares” and can fly away to a far-off destination or book a much-needed family vacation with up to $5,000 in travel rewards.
“Many Canadians put their travel plans on hold while they’re saving for a down payment,” says Jonathan Bundle, head of mortgages at HSBC. But that doesn’t mean travel resumes once they buy a home. “Then, they often have to purchase new furniture and appliances, as well as unexpected items they hadn’t previously owned, like all the tools to maintain their yard, which can make travel even further out of reach.”
The whole process of buying a house can be stressful, from endless viewings to bidding wars to making the final purchase. According to research from the American Psychological Association, getting away from one’s everyday routine and stress can recharge a person’s mental health and zest for life. In an ideal world, “vacation” would be on the checklist of must-haves for homeowners. It gives people something to look forward to when all those i’s are dotted and t’s are crossed after a house purchase.
“Regardless of how much we try to help as a lender, this is often a stressful time for people,” says Bundle. “So, we want people to be able to get that home, and not miss out on the option to reward themselves and decompress from this major event.”
With the new HSBC mortgage offer, it doesn’t matter if you’re buying your first home or your fifth. The offer is available to customers who purchase a new property and take a new, eligible mortgage with HSBC. The opportunity also works if an existing mortgage is moved from another financial institution to HSBC. The points will be awarded to the HSBC World Elite Mastercard.
“Many of our customers have multiple products with us, so getting them set up is nice and straightforward,” says Bundle. “For our eligible customers who don’t have these products activated, the process is still effortless. They simply need to apply for an HSBC World Elite Mastercard as part of their process, and then we take care of everything else on the back end.”
If travel is not a passion or a need, customers also use the points to make other purchases, like cookware for their new kitchen. The points can even be used towards paying off your mortgage, or there is a cashback offer available instead. However, HSBC believes the program’s best value comes when the points are redeemed for travel.
“There are no blackout dates or travel restrictions when it comes to redeeming the points,” says Bundle. “You can use them to book your airfare, hotels or all-inclusive vacations – the choice is yours.”
And it doesn’t have to be the homeowner who does the travelling: A mortgage-holder can redeem their points for any travel-related expense, whether they are the one travelling or not.
Many people have moved to Canada far from their friends and families to make a new life for themselves. After securing a home, wouldn’t it be special to share it with loved ones?
“With the offer, travel doesn’t have to be about you, it can mean bringing loved ones to you,” says Bundle. “We’ve made it possible for those who want to use their points to book tickets for others to do just that, so they can show them the sights and their new home.”
HSBC’s mortgage offer is valid until September 3, 2023.
For more information about this offer and applicable conditions visit hsbc.ca/mortgages.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with HSBC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.