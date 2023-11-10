Researchers, clinicians and philanthropists unite to build a cancer case resource
Collaboration between research institutes and hospitals is critical in winning the battle against cancer, the leading cause of death in Canada, says Paul Alofs, a former president and CEO of The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and a member of the Terry Fox Foundation’s (TFF) board of directors.
“We call our unique vision ‘Radical Collaboration.’ It takes collaboration to the highest level nationally to generate maximum impact and improve outcomes for all Canadians,” he says.
The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN), the realization of the Terry Fox Research Institute’s (TFRI) quest to close the gap between research and patient care, is uniquely positioned to spearhead the collaboration of the country’s best and brightest cancer experts through the sharing of data and new technologies to advance precision cancer medicine.
Cancer experts globally agree that precision cancer medicine – therapies targeting the genetic and biological characteristics of each patient’s cancer – is an enormous leap forward in the battle against the complex disease, says Mr. Alofs.
Precision cancer medicine requires access to data that can be analyzed using artificial intelligence tools and other technologies to determine the best treatment options for each patient.
That data is being gathered for Canada’s largest and most complete cancer case resource, the MOHCCN Gold Cohort, which aims to assemble clinical and genomic data from 15,000 cancer patients from diverse backgrounds treated in hospitals across Canada.
“It will be the lifeblood and the most valuable asset for researchers as we move forward in the future of cancer care,” says Mr. Alofs.
With nearly 40 per cent of Canadians facing a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, supporting MOHCCN is one of the most important donor investment opportunities in cancer research today, he adds, noting that the initiative is being funded by the federal government with $150-million over five years to be matched by donations from MOHCCN’s partners and supporters.
Mr. Alofs says while support from the federal government is appreciated, MOHCCN, which currently involves over 30 member institutions spread from coast to coast, is now looking for organizations, institutes, foundations, corporations and individuals who can make sizable donations to step up.
“Collaborations of this size are not easy to build in health care or in philanthropy, but there is one Canadian who can bring together researchers, clinicians and philanthropists like no other, and that is Terry Fox,” he says.
TFRI senior adviser Darrell Fox agrees that the strength of his older brother’s legacy enables the MOHCCN to play a unique role in creating the Gold Cohort, a data resource that will use information from prior cancer patients to help determine how to personalize treatments for future cancer patients.
“When we first started this venture, that’s what we were hearing from institutions, universities and hospitals. They felt that Terry Fox was someone who could bring Canadians together – that’s what happened in 1980 when people rallied around the Marathon of Hope, and that’s what we’re doing now. We’ve gone beyond bringing people together. We’re now bringing institutions together to tackle cancer,” he says.
While Darrell Fox says fundraising can be competitive, that is not the case in the MOHCCN’s drive to raise $150-million.
“We’re also bringing the fundraisers together. That’s what I’m very excited about: that instead of competing for dollars, we’re working together to raise funds for MOHCCN,” he says.
For Dr. André Veillette, executive director of the MOHCCN, this groundbreaking collaboration provides an opportunity for all patients in Canada to benefit from our shared expertise and resources through precision-based oncology.
“By bringing together institutions across the country under a single vision, we are doing something that’s never been done before, paving the way for the personalization of cancer treatments, which will help improve survival and quality of life for our patients,” he says.
