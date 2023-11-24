Young people have reason to feel discouraged about the future of our environment, but science and innovation are helping them see the bright side
by Roseann O’Reilly Runte, President and CEO of the Canada Foundation for Innovation
The young people I meet on campuses across the country are at once optimistic and cynical. They believe that climate change and environmental degradation can be mitigated, and they are willing to help make it happen. At the same time, they look at the state of the world today and shake their heads. How could they aspire to a safer and greener planet where they can envision a bright future for themselves and their children? What kind of opportunities can they expect when we well know the effect of the environment on health, and the cost to the economy of today and tomorrow?
The cynicism is unfortunately based on numerous illustrations. Many well-intended initiatives over the years have not brought the results they promised. In some places, we have replanted logged forest without paying much attention to the diversity of the trees and the impact on the ecosystem. We have constructed dams to produce electricity, but they can cause flooding, affecting the health of both people and aquatic species. We have closed mine sites but have too often left them to contaminate the soil and groundwater.
However, many young people manage to remain hopeful. And one key reason is because of science. Just think of how far science has steered us on the journey to environmental innovations. Many alternate sources of energy are now available, including wind and solar power, and we have better batteries to store that energy. Electric vehicles are claiming our attention, and new types of packaging that reduce our plastic waste are becoming evermore prevalent. Indeed, we are witnessing the rise of a new industrial model: not just in packaging, but in the development and adoption of greater conservation of resources and energy efficiency. Canadian businesses are not tilting at windmills as Don Quixote famously did, but building them and building them better.
Canada has incredible bench strength in environmental science. The Canada Foundation for Innovation alone has invested $363-million in 823 environment-oriented infrastructure projects at 91 universities, colleges and research hospitals across the country. Many of these projects help support cutting-edge research in areas that are critically important to Canadians: oceans and fresh water, renewable energy, biodiversity and conservation, and the built environment.
Every day, we see new initiatives, as well as those that have been worked on for some time, being integrated into our lives. For example, work in remote sensing has made it possible to create “smart farms” where sensors enable more timely and effective reactions to fluctuating environmental conditions and to help save crops and reduce the use of fertilizers. Deeper understanding of marine environments and fish reproduction cycles has enabled the recovery of some endangered species. Studying energy has enabled the construction of model buildings and communities that can be entirely self-sufficient and save millions of dollars.
Our university and college campuses are also becoming models of green living with careful consideration given to the use of land, the construction of buildings that react to the climate and the redistribution of energy. Some campuses are warming buildings with the heat from high-speed computers. Others are planting rooftop gardens and including solar panels in the landscape.
Youth are passionate about pursuing research in diverse fields to understand the impact of the environment on, among other things, health and sustainability. Their work will be the source of economic growth when they develop expertise and an international market for environmental technologies and products.
The number of important discoveries and innovative projects in all areas of research is impressive and offers strong reason for optimism. And there is hope in the next generation of scientists, social scientists, humanists and engineers who themselves have the capacity not only to continue to discover and innovate but to inspire change.
In the end, they themselves provide the best reasons for optimism.
