The rapidly changing needs of our interconnected world call for a leadership approach that prioritizes inclusivity as a critical component.
Inclusive leadership fosters an environment where diverse perspectives and backgrounds are not only welcomed, but also valued. In addition to enhancing our understanding of how leadership affects today’s globalized society, this shift also steers us towards leadership practices that consciously consider the varied needs and viewpoints of diverse communities.
This style of leadership is a powerful tool for addressing today’s business and organizational challenges. By emphasizing inclusivity, such leadership attracts a broader range of talent, as individuals gravitate towards environments where they feel valued and heard. This enhances the talent pool but also drives innovation, as diverse perspectives contribute to creative problem-solving. Inclusive leadership can also boost employee satisfaction, leading to higher engagement and retention rates. By valuing diverse viewpoints and integrating them into decision-making, leaders can develop strategies that are innovative and resonate with a wide range of stakeholders, facilitating a deeper understanding of intricate organizational dynamics. Ultimately, this approach can create a more adaptable and resilient organization, positioned for long-term success.
The 2024 Top 25 Women of Influence represent this shift.
This year’s award recipients have leveraged their unique positions to excel in their respective fields and champion causes that expand the boundaries of inclusivity. From advancing health equity and environmental sustainability to breaking barriers in STEM and sports, their work highlights the critical importance of incorporating diverse perspectives, lived experiences and backgrounds into how we approach solving today’s most pressing challenges.
The work of these inspiring women shows us what can be achieved when influence is wielded with intention and inclusivity. Their collective achievements convey a powerful message: True influence is not just about individual success but about the capacity to inspire collective action, positively impact the lives of others and bring about systemic change.
Meet the 2024 Top 25 Women of Influence:
Lindsay Glassco is this year’s Top 25 Women of Influence Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Lindsay is a passionate advocate for social justice and the current president and CEO of Plan International Canada. She centres some of the most vulnerable populations in her work and powerfully exemplifies how dedication and visionary leadership can create significant, positive changes for people and communities worldwide.
Raissa Amany, executive director of the Young Canadians Roundtable on Health, uses her personal experience with health inequity to advocate for improved health-care support for Canada’s youth and children. She is a social activist and public speaker, known for the impactful work she does with youth engagement in health spaces.
Dr. Anna Banerji, a physician, educator, and researcher, applies a human rights framework to inform her advocacy, with a focus on refugee and Indigenous populations. She is a pioneer in refugee health and the executive director of the North American Refugee Health Conference in Canada. Dr. Banerji has been working with refugee children for most of her career and established the COSTI Pediatric Clinic.
Jennifer Bishop, a prominent lawyer and former elite athlete, is passionate about advancing gender equity in sports. She is a partner at Aird & Berlis LLP and is the chair of the board of the Doug Philpott Inner-City Children’s Tennis Fund, the only tennis charity in Canada dedicated exclusively to children in priority-needs neighbourhoods, serving over 8,500 participants each year.
Bernice Carnegie, co-founder and president of The Carnegie Initiative, continues to drive her father Herb Carnegie’s contribution to hockey and Canadian history forward. As an international speaker and author, Bernice has a remarkable talent for storytelling, illuminating the struggles and triumphs of her ancestral journey, igniting a flame of understanding and the importance of inclusion and appreciation for diverse histories and experiences.
Yvonne Chan, founder and CEO of Santé Circle Health and occupational health-care industry expert, focuses on guiding others through their recovery journey, merging her health-care expertise with a passion for empowering individuals with disabilities. Having faced her own challenges in advocating for herself following a serious accident, Yvonne has turned her experience into a mission.
Lee Allison Clark, national manager of mental health for Game Plan, Canada’s total athlete wellness program for its 1,800 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and other nationally carded athletes, focuses on mental health, mental illness, and mental performance. Lee is also passionate about increasing the health status of Indigenous peoples, and her advocacy efforts have amplified the importance of decolonized, trauma-informed, gender-based and community-informed health care.
Gaby Dabrowski, a top-ranked tennis player, is currently ranked fifth in women’s doubles on the Women’s Tennis Association Tour and is a part of the first Canadian duo to win a Grand Slam in women’s doubles at the U.S. Open. She uses her platform to work with high-impact charities that significantly impact those in need worldwide.
Simran Dhillon, co-founder and CEO of FentaGone, passionately advocates for a shift in how we perceive and discuss addiction, aiming to transform the narrative into one of understanding and support. Her mission is to reduce street-level overdoses amid the opioid epidemic and spearhead innovation in the field of harm reduction.
Angela Diano, executive director of Alpha-1 Canada, advocates on behalf of Canadians affected by Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a genetic condition that can cause lung and liver damage. After six years of raising awareness about this disease, Angela helped get an Alpha-1 category approved by provincial and territorial governments, guaranteeing equitable access to treatment for patients.
Christiana Egi, executive director of Alexis Lodge Retirement Residences and a dementia advocate, is dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Christiana is deeply committed to challenging and eliminating the stigma associated with dementia and mental illness.
Dr. Pamela Farrell, founder and executive director of the GROW Community Food Literacy Centre, aims to dismantle systems of power perpetuating inequality. She focuses on lifting the voices of historically marginalized communities and tackling the systemic obstacles that disproportionately impact single women-led households, especially those grappling with food insecurity.
Jennifer Flanagan, co-founder and CEO of Actua, engages 375,000 youth annually, helping to redefine the future of STEM education and the science and technology workforce by empowering young minds across Canada to reach their full potential. Jennifer is a national leader and a force in changing the face of science, engineering and technology in Canada.
Tori Ford, founder and executive director of Medical Herstory, is an outspoken patient advocate and feminist researcher. At the helm of her international award-winning non-profit, Tori is on a mission to eliminate sexism, shame and stigma from health experiences. She is completing a doctor of philosophy in primary health care at the University of Oxford.
Vanessa Génier, founder and CEO of Quilts for Survivors, honours survivors of Indian Residential Schools, Indian Day Schools, the Sixties Scoop and other traumas suffered by Indigenous peoples. Under Vanessa’s leadership, she and her team have presented over 4,500 quilts to survivors across Canada in the spirit of healing, truth and reconciliation.
Meseret Haileyesus, a multi-award-winning thought leader, social entrepreneur and innovator, works on economic and health equity transformations through evidence, policy influencing and system change. Advocating for Bill 41, Meseret is the first Canadian who called for national and international response to economic justice policies.
Nakissa Koomalsingh, founder of HoopQueens, created Canada’s first-ever paid league for women’s basketball. She is on a mission to change the narrative of women in sports and inspire women everywhere to confidently create their own lanes.
Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO of Fraser Health, bridges cultural divides to foster an environment of innovation, inclusivity and impact. Before joining Fraser Health, Dr. Lee collaborated with national and international organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme and the World Bank in the areas of development, human rights, health and climate.
Dr. Atty Mashatan, founder and director of the Cybersecurity Research Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University and a Canada Research Chair, has been recognized as a leading expert in cryptography, blockchain technology, information security and privacy in the cybersecurity industry. Dr. Mashatan pays it forward by being an advocate and champion for women in STEM.
Geetha Moorthy, founder of the South Asian Autism Awareness Centre (SAAAC), is a dedicated champion for positive change, supporting over 800 families from diverse backgrounds across three facilities in Scarborough, Ont. Through the centre, Geetha creates empowering job opportunities and strives to eradicate the stigma surrounding autism.
Orlane Panet, co-founder and CEO of MicroHabitat, optimizes urban spaces through the production of fresh food. With more than 250 farms across North America, Orlane and her team deploy projects with strong environmental, social and economic impacts in collaboration with businesses, schools and institutions. She is creating an impactful green movement that supports local communities, economies and the environment.
Lynn Posluns, founder, president and CEO of Women’s Brain Health Initiative, is at the forefront of advancing women’s brain health, targeting the needs of women, caregivers and families. Her charity raises awareness about the inequities in women’s brain aging research and funding, while creating evidence-informed preventative health education programs to inform the public of the best ways to prolong their cognitive vitality.
Martine Roy, an active community member, uses her voice to illuminate the realities that members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community face and works to create an environment that makes people feel seen and valued. Martine is deeply committed to using her experience and position to bridge the gap between the 2SLGBTQ+ community and the workplace.
Tina Singh, founder and CEO of Bold Helmets, revolutionized safety gear by creating the first certified multi-sport helmet for Sikh children who keep their hair. Drawing on her background as an occupational therapist specializing in head and brain injuries, Tina recognized the need for a practical helmet solution. Determined to find a solution, she designed a product that finally met the needs of her community.
Dr. Ingrid Waldron, an award-winning professor and researcher, addresses the health and mental health impacts of social inequalities and discrimination in Black, Indigenous and other racialized communities. Raising awareness around climate change and environmental racism, Dr. Waldron has played an instrumental role in co-developing the first environmental racism private members’ bill for Nova Scotia, Bill 111.
Zoey Williams, a prominent voice in the world of aviation, has been an airport ramp worker, college flight instructor and lecturer, remote northern pilot and airline pilot. She is now a first officer on a Boeing 777 with Air Canada and is the first Black woman pilot at the airline, breaking barriers and reinforcing the importance of representation. Zoey is an active volunteer with a focus on underserved communities and racialized groups.
These remarkable women, through their leadership and dedication, embody the power of inclusive leadership. The stories of these women chart a course for us all, illustrating that the most enduring form of influence is one that empowers others and amplifies a diverse array of voices within society.
Congratulations to the 2024 Top 25 Women of Influence recipients, and thank you for the impact you are making.
