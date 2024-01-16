When Wenny Chiu discovered that her newly adopted corgi suffered from numerous allergies and sensitivities, it sparked the idea to open an eco-conscious pet supply business out of her home in Burnaby, B.C. Soon after launching her business, she was able to ship coast to coast with a little help from Amazon.
“A lot of pet grooming products on the market didn’t have what I was looking for, and I thought I could create something that’s as eco-friendly as possible. But it’s a niche market, and I needed help getting my product known by customers,” says Ms. Chiu, who started Drby Pet Co. in 2020. “The first thing that came to mind was Amazon, because everyone knows the name.”
Small businesses like Ms. Chiu’s make up more than 98 per cent of employer businesses in Canada. For many entrepreneurs, the brand exposure and logistics support provided by Amazon enables them to achieve their dreams.
Thousands of Canadian businesses sell in Amazon, helping people like Ms. Chiu reach millions of customers and make an economic impact in their own communities.
That’s not the only way Amazon Canada serves as a growth engine for the Canadian economy. The company’s 2023 impact report notes how since 2010 Amazon has made direct investments of $40-billion in its Canadian operations.
In 2022, Amazon invested more than $12-billion in Canada, including infrastructure and compensation to its employees.
The company has more than 45,000 employees across Canada, located at more than 60 operations sites and Tech Hubs in downtown Vancouver and Toronto. In 2022, Amazon’s investments in Canada are estimated to have indirectly supported an additional 87,000 jobs in areas like construction, logistics and professional services.
To build workplace capabilities, Amazon invests in upskilling programs for both its employees and the broader community. For example, through Amazon Career Choice – which had more than 3,000 participants in 2023 – the company pays up to 95 per cent of tuition and fees (up to a yearly maximum) towards a certificate or diploma in qualified fields of study for eligible operations employees. Amazon also offers training in cloud computing, giving people across Canada the knowledge and practical skills to innovate in the AWS Cloud.
Keystone Strategy, an independent economics consulting firm, estimates that Amazon’s investments contributed more than $9-billion to Canada’s GDP in 2022, and more than $33-billion since 2010.
Amazon uses its scale and resources to benefit multiple sectors of the economy. To invest in communities, Amazon donated more than 500,000 items to charities and not-for-profit communities across Canada in 2022, and partnered on initiatives to teach coding and computer science skills to students, including those from underserved and underrepresented communities.
The company also invests in sustainability and has become Canada’s largest corporate purchaser of renewable energy. New economic data from Amazon shows the company’s investments in utility-scale renewable energy projects generated an estimated $478-million in local economic investment, and contributed $206-million in total GDP from 2014 through 2022.
As she looks to the future, Ms. Chiu’s next goal is to get her product into new markets, including in the U.S. She views Amazon as a trusted partner to help her expand her customer base.
So does Ankur Walia, co-founder of Closet Spice, who says Amazon “is like having a sidekick without having to hire a sidekick.”
Mr. Walia’s company, based out of Mississauga, Ontario, specializes in storage solutions. He uses a host of tools that Amazon offers its sellers, including Fulfillment by Amazon, which allows him to store his products at Amazon fulfillment centres and have Amazon manage the picking, packing, shipping, and customer service for his orders.
“Closet Spice has thrived by using the Fulfillment by Amazon program. It makes everything simpler, and allows me to focus on what matters most for growing my business,” says Mr. Walia.
To read the 2023 Amazon Canada Impact Report, click here.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Amazon. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.