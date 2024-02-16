For Robert Micacchi, running his own company, Micacchi Architecture, is full of moments of creative satisfaction – including learning about old-style masonry, working with great clients and seeing his drawings become buildings. But with interest rates and inflation impacting the industry, the architect finds himself worrying whether his firm will keep getting meaningful and fair-paying projects so he can continue to make payroll for his seven employees.
To ease his mind, he relies on cloud-based accounting software Xero, along with the advice he receives from accountant David Tersigni of Tandem Consulting.
“If I don’t know the outcome of something, I tend to assume the worst,” says Mr. Micacchi. “Especially if I wake up thinking about it at 4 a.m.”
Mr. Micacchi frequently looks to the profit and loss statements generated by Xero “to get a sense of what expenses we can take on. We also look to the aged receivables to see if we are actually getting our invoices paid.”
Having a robust understanding of the company’s finances helped Mr. Micacchi when the firm outgrew its office. The team recently moved to a rented space in Toronto’s upscale Yorkville neighbourhood. Xero cash-flow reports help inform his plans to stagger upgrades over the next few months – new lighting, for example, will be installed later.
Inflation’s big impact
As someone who needs to manage his stress, money and time effectively, Mr. Micacchi is in good company. The recently released Money Matters report from Xero, which contains insights from over 1,000 small- to medium-sized businesses across Canada, shows that entrepreneurs are balancing big hopes with serious worries.
The report, which Xero commissioned to better understand Canadian enterprises, reveals that a shocking 31 per cent of small-business owners have been unable to pay themselves at some point in the last 12 months. Of owners with no employees, 42 per cent have skipped paying themselves recently.
Xero Canada country manager Faye Pang – whose own parents were small-business owners – says this confirms that times are tough, but entrepreneurs are tougher. “It’s a testament to the times and the challenges that small-business owners are facing, as well as the resilience and lengths to which they’re willing to go to overcome those challenges.”
A likely contributor to these financial challenges: inflation. More than half of surveyed owners – 53 per cent – said that inflation had an impact on their cash flow over the previous six months, with the same percentage predicting inflation will continue to affect their company over the next six months.
How accounting software can ease the load
When Mr. Micacchi first launched his company in 2017, he tracked permits, fees, accounts receivable and payable on a spreadsheet.
“It went from half an afternoon to two or three days of my time each month,” he recalls. He reasoned that in architecture school you learn first by drawing plans by hand to understand the fundamentals before using a design program.
While Mr. Micacchi appreciates the deep understanding of his financials that doing his own books gave him, his approach today is much simpler. He can take photos of business receipts and upload them to Xero on the spot, plus generate a myriad of reports instantly. For complex issues, he works with his accountant and they collect insights from Xero together.
But many small-business owners never get past the spreadsheet phase. According to the survey, just 31 per cent are using accounting software to track payments and manage their cash flow.
“Small-business owners are so involved that they don’t always recognize the value of their own time,” says Ms. Pang, who saw her own parents doing their books evenings and weekends with pen and paper. “While it doesn’t cost them anything monetarily, they’re paying for it in valuable time that could be spent on other things.”
Ramping up accounting software comes with a financial cost and an initial time commitment that small companies may feel they can’t afford. But Ms. Pang says seeing real-time reports from all aspects of the business can give business owners a data-driven, complete picture.
“You can generate rich insights that can help you make decisions,” says Ms. Pang, who explains that customers who subscribe to Xero Analytics Plus, for example, get additional insights that can make a big difference. This includes being able to access cash-flow predictions and scenario planning, among other functions.
Owners can also leverage their data to inform decision making – for instance, streamlining financial fees, renegotiating terms with suppliers, or adjusting staffing around slow and peak times can impact their cash flow and bottom line.
It’s this same focus on cash flow that can have impacts outside of the business for owners who are struggling to manage it. Beyond their financial repercussions, cash-flow issues are causing stress for 54 per cent of respondents, anxiety for 43 per cent, trouble sleeping for 35 per cent and loss of time with loved ones for 27 per cent.
An optimistic outlook despite the challenges
Although cash-flow woes can have emotional and physical impacts on small-business owners, who often feel the impact of business challenges more directly, the forward-facing outlook isn’t always grim. Despite the hardships at many companies, there’s still a lot of inspiring optimism – with 78 per cent of small-business owners reporting some confidence in their financial wellbeing.
Ms. Pang takes that as a sign that business owners are making the sometimes tough but best choices for their enterprises. “Small-business ownership isn’t for the faint of heart,” she says. “Looking at the feedback in the report and listening to members of the community, many are making daily pivots and pulling different levers to tackle cash-flow management.”
She hopes owners will see the opportunity in making tech-driven decisions that will help them achieve their meaningful goals. “People can leverage technology to really focus on increasing service for their customers and advancing the business the way that they want.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Xero. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.