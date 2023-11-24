Connecting the dots between scientific endeavours and quality of life for Canadians
Whether they’re studying distant galaxies or analyzing how sea ice behaves, Canada’s researchers are continually searching for solutions to the most urgent problems threatening humankind at large – such as climate change and pandemics – and that affect the daily lives of Canadians.
Over the last decade alone, this country’s scientific investigators and innovators have made breakthroughs in a diverse range of fields. Canadian ingenuity has given birth to high-precision robotic-assisted brain surgery, an electric-powered airplane and a fully autonomous helicopter. Thanks to Canadian innovators, farmers can now boost crop yields while reducing pollution by using silica-based nanoparticles to deliver nutrients and pesticides to their plants.
“The pace of change in scientific insights and technology products and services for digital, health, telecommunications and energy – to name a few areas – is remarkable and evident all around us,” says Iain Stewart, president of the National Research Council of Canada, a federal government agency that works with industry to advance research and development across the country.
Yet many Canadians may not know the extent of their country’s global leadership in research and development, or how homegrown innovations have improved their daily lives. They may also not realize how many Canadian discoveries leave the country and generate benefits for people in other parts of the world, before coming back later as products and services imported into Canada.
As a result, says Mr. Stewart, “Canadians may not always be aware of how important it is that Canadian students, researchers, entrepreneurs and companies continue to be adequately supported to be at the forefront, and that deliberate effort is required to ensure that scientific advances are turned into products and services that create social, economic and environmental benefits for Canadians.”
Pierre Normand, vice president, External Relations and Communications at the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) – which works to increase Canada’s research capability by funding research infrastructure at universities and colleges across the country – says there are many examples of direct links between investments in research and socioeconomic outcomes.
He cites a CFI-funded project at the University of Guelph that looked at nitrous oxide, methane and carbon dioxide cycles. This research led to guidelines that helped farmers implement technologies to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. One of the farmers, for example, installed an anaerobic digester – which turns organic waste into biogas – and now uses this renewable fuel to heat his barn and farmhouse while also selling energy back to the grid.
At Polytechnique Montréal in Quebec, research into water quality and quantity has driven action that has had a direct impact on the health of Canadians. One project, which investigated the presence of lead in the blood of 305 Canadian children, triggered a push to remove lead service pipes in municipalities and lower acceptable lead standards across the country.
Another project found that reducing water usage can cause stagnation in pipes and increase the risk of pathogen growth, potentially sickening people who consume the water. This finding led to many building managers adopting strategies to prevent infections and outbreaks.
“Investing in research builds stronger and economically stable communities,” says Mr. Normand.
This is because regions that build and disseminate knowledge tend to draw businesses and industry.
But assessing the impact of investments in research is often challenging because of the time lag between when these investments are made and when research outcomes are realized.
This may explain, in part, why many Canadians find it hard to draw a direct line between research and their quality of life.
Yet so much of the research carried out in Canada does and will, at some point, get translated into practical benefits for Canadians, says Mr. Stewart at the NRC. As an example, he cites R&D in hydrogen.
“Research in hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels and batteries is essential for Canada as we work to shift to a low-carbon economy,” he says. “The need for hydrogen to contribute to transportation in cars, buses, locomotives, long-haul trucks, and marine and aviation applications continues to grow.”
Scientific analysis of sea ice – which has a direct impact on the lives and movements of Indigenous people, ships, fisheries and coastal communities – has also become increasingly important for Canadians.
“Climate change is altering oceans and the atmosphere, and so is altering sea ice and its influence on transportation, the natural environment and the living resources of the oceans,” says Mr. Stewart. “Substantial effort is required to monitor, analyze, track and understand these changes so as to manage impacts and adjust our use of the oceans. This will only grow as Arctic ice coverage changes and shipping and resource use extends deeper into the Arctic area.”
Another area of scientific investigation critical to Canadians – but which many don’t even know exists in this country – is measurement research. Mr. Stewart says scientists at the Metrology Research Centre, the country’s national measurement laboratory in Ottawa, conduct world-leading measurement research that affects the everyday lives of Canadians.
“For example, precise timekeeping underpins everything, from enabling the internet to the GPS [global positioning system],” he says. “The research we do in temperature and mass ensures that a kilogram of meat or a litre of gas is the same, no matter where Canadians buy it.”
The CFI’s Mr. Normand says that robust and well-supported research will continue to pay dividends for generations of Canadians by paving the way to critical new discoveries that will touch their lives and drive success for the country.
