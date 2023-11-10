Plans to build Canada’s first proton radiation therapy centre were boosted recently when the Ontario Ministry of Health announced a $5-million planning grant to assess the feasibility and plan construction of the facility in downtown Toronto.

The initiative by the Proton Planning Group is a collaboration between Ontario Health–Cancer Care Ontario (OH-CCO), the Pediatric Oncology Group of Ontario (POGO), the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and Princess Margaret Cancer Centre – University Health Network (PM-UHN), as well as UHN’s Facilities Management – Planning, Redevelopment and Operations. This consortium recently submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Health to build a centre in Toronto for proton therapy and other charged particles.

Dr. David Kirsch, head of the Radiation Medicine Program at the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, says proton therapy is particularly useful for some types of cancer; for example, pediatric cancers.

He says in addition to protons, there are other kinds of charged particles in the proposed centre, such as helium and carbon, that may be more effective at killing cancer cells.

“It’ll take several years to build the proposed centre, and when the centre is fully functional we want a centre that will be state of the art,” he adds.

“That requires having the vision about where the future opportunities are and making sure that when we’re making such a big investment, we are able to offer our patients what we think will be the best treatment in the future.”

Currently Ontario patients who would benefit from proton radiation therapy are sent to the United States for treatment.