Before Alicia Chin started her new job this past summer, the manager of media production at Seneca Polytechnic had very firm ideas about where she wanted to work.
“I can honestly say coming out of COVID that I changed,” says Chin. “I had two kids during lockdowns, and I found that my priorities shifted. I was on maternity leave prior to coming to Seneca, and I had resigned from my previous employer. It wasn’t meeting my priorities, which had shifted. My family and work-life balance had become even more important. I wanted to find an employer that offered flexibility to be with my family while accomplishing my career goals.
“I promised myself that I was going to be picky. I was going to be very purposeful in what I was looking for in my next employer,” Chin continues. “I was adamant that I wasn’t just going to jump on the first opportunity that came by. They needed to meet my criteria, and Seneca checked all the boxes.”
Andrew Wiebe, a cloud application administrator at Seneca, has been with the organization for more than 15 years, and praises not just its flexible hybrid work model but its efforts to create a community focused on both students and employees.
“It’s a very supportive workplace. It’s not an every-person-for-themselves environment; it’s definitely a team-playing kind of place. Everyone’s on the same team, and that’s great. Everyone’s on the same page.”
Wiebe is particularly enthusiastic about how Seneca supports information technology workers like himself, and all the other staff that help the institution run.
“Just from anecdotes from people who work at other places I’d say work-life balance at Seneca is very good. I have kids, and if there is a need for you to get your child from school because they’re sick, that’s understood. It’s definitely better than a lot of the private sector IT work that’s out there.”
He recalls an opportunity for career advancement he was offered early on at Seneca – one that also demonstrates the institution’s long-standing commitment to innovation. “We were going through a very large project that was modernizing all the business processes across the whole enterprise. We were installing new software, and at that point I was doing IT support. I had only been there a few years, but they brought me into the project.
“I guess someone, somewhere saw some potential in me and brought me into the project. It helped me learn a ton, not only about the business processes but the structure and the technology we were going to use to modernize,” says Wiebe.
“That was a huge growth opportunity, and instead of hiring someone external who might have the experience with the software and new technology, they decided to grow someone internal.”
Chin says she marvels at how many staff it takes to run an educational institution like Seneca. “I had the privilege to attend the all-employee meeting before I started this summer, and I was amazed at how many employees there were. It truly does take a village.
“I can honestly say that in all my years this has been the smoothest employee onboarding experience I’ve had,” adds Chin. “I feel very supported as a new employee, and I expect that I’ll continue to feel supported for years to come. No question is too small, and everyone just made it very easy to see myself at Seneca for a long time.”
More from the GTA’s Top Employers
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.