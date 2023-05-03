When the world came to a screeching halt in March of 2020, everything from pharmaceuticals to cars to sporting equipment was hit by supply chain disruption.
As organizations work to optimize every aspect of their businesses to create streamlined, transparent, and reliable customer experiences, they continue to discover many challenges posed by the fragility of supply chains.
Sandy Ono is Chief Marketing Officer of the information management company OpenText, which helps customers deal with such scenarios. Managing supply chain disruptions, she says, can be hard work at the best of times. If a business does not have clear sightlines into supply and demand, it can result in shipping delays and lost revenue, threatening everything from customer loyalty to long-term business growth. With the pandemic, she adds, the problems began to pile up.
“Supply chain operation consists of connections and data exchanges across vendors. It used to be ‘just-in-time’ operations; now it’s ‘just-in-case,’” Ms. Ono says. “What if the vendor can’t supply?”
These “just-in-case” operations continue to cause friction because nobody can control or foresee the disruptions to come. But robust information management software will help companies prepare. “Supply chain operations is a huge area where we help customers,” Ms. Ono says. “We help probably 40 of the top 50 supply chains around the globe.”
Information management empowers organizations to manage data and integrations throughout their supply chain ecosystems, which is a significant challenge today. Based on the 2023 Foundry Research MarketPulse Survey on Information Management and Integration Challenges, 69 per cent of respondents said integration challenges have disrupted business with suppliers. Sixty-six per cent said the same of partners, while 58 per cent said supply chain integration challenges have disrupted business with their customers.
Streamlining data management is particularly difficult for companies dealing with tech stacks of mixed generations. Their traditional, one-size-fits-all approaches often include manual processes for managing the supply chain, a lack of visibility into business conditions, and data silos. “Data silos are created not because you intended to, but because over the course of time, your applications and your data ended up being stored in different places,” Ms. Ono explains.
This is not uncommon. “Everybody has multiple clouds.”
The trouble is, if you don’t provide employees with data management tools, it becomes harder to achieve a smooth customer experience. Part of creating a human-centric business that delivers on customer expectations is making sure employees have access to the information they need when they need it, and automating mundane tasks so they can focus on customer outcomes. Providing supply chain visibility and simplifying the exchange of data across the business network is essential to delivering better customer service.
An organization can have a strong business plan, solid financials, and robust operations. But the need for better information management is critical, and without a smooth system that places the convenience of employees and customers at the centre, retaining talent and generating continuous sales can be a huge challenge.
What does it really mean to be human-centric? Human-centric organizations create an effective and efficient CX that their customers can count on. But as businesses continue to discover, supply chain disruption and customer satisfaction do not mix.
The past three years have seen businesses of all sizes increasingly digitize and move operations to the cloud to optimize performance. This in turn enables them to customize their services across business scenarios and devices.
At its core, the OpenText Cloud and its data management capabilities not only put companies in a position to work smarter, but also help drive real results. “You can either sit on all that data and not utilize it, or recognize that your data is your currency and start leveraging its true potential to create competitive advantage – an information advantage,” Ms. Ono says.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with OpenText. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.