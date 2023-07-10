Canada is lagging far behind our counterparts in workplace productivity. But it’s not for lack of ambition, innovative ideas or talented workers. So can technologies like generative artificial intelligence (AI) help companies become more productive and profitable?
In its Innovation Report Card, the Conference Board of Canada (CBoC) measures innovation performance, from labour productivity to entrepreneurial ambition. Canada earned a “C” rating in the 2021 report, ranking 11th out of 16 nations. Despite a high ranking in ambition, Canada fell short in research and development, labour productivity, patents and venture capital.
And in a recent report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Canada’s real gross domestic product (GDP) per capita was ranked 26th among 38 countries, at 0.8 per cent per annum from 2007 to 2020. The OECD forecasts this growth to drop to 0.7 per cent from 2020 to 2030, placing Canada dead last among all OECD countries.
“This weak economic growth will cost more than $500-billion in lost economic potential. And these are dollars that could be invested in innovation or health care or human capital or growing the green economy,” says Alain Francq, director of innovation and technology with the CBoC. “So when you start thinking about productivity at that super-high national level, it’s really worrisome.”
Canada’s “innovation paradox” means Canadians are good at coming up with ideas, but they struggle with turning those ideas into economically viable products and services.
That’s one of the reasons why the CBoC has established the Canadian Centre for the Innovation Economy, along with MaRS Discovery District and the Innovation Economy Council, with the goal of advancing Canada’s innovation agenda and taking ideas to market. The centre will look at some of Canada’s major pain points, such as red tape, the skills gap and a lack of R&D.
“It’s not that we are not producing scientific knowledge and technical know-how. We’re actually doing quite well on that. It’s also not that we don’t have a talented workforce. We actually have a fairly talented workforce,” says Joel Blit, chair of the Council on Innovation Policy at the University of Waterloo.
“The brain drain is definitely part of the problem,” Blit says. For example, while major developments in machine learning have taken place in Canada, most of the commercial benefits are accruing in other countries. The United States in particular has benefited from Canadian inventor-patent emigration, where the net emigration rate is only surpassed by China and India.
While there is no quick fix or silver bullet, Blit says Canada has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to address this productivity trend and radically shake the foundations of the economy – thanks to artificial intelligence.
“If we can embrace AI – and not just half-heartedly use it a little bit here on the edges – but if we can truly be a country that looks at this technology and says, ‘how can we leverage this?’ I think we could change that trajectory and tackle this [productivity] problem we’ve been having for decades and decades,” he says.
That starts with the basics: identifying and replacing tasks that AI can do better than humans, such as content retrieval, synthesis or generation. The second phase, according to Blit, will involve re-engineering processes and reimagining business models, while the third phase will involve combining new technology with other technologies to create entirely new technologies.
The first phase is the easiest to implement, and Blit says this can provide significant productivity gains and, importantly, some quick wins. The biggest gains, however, come from leveraging these technologies to reinvent the way business is done.
For Samantha Norman, managing director of TOPdesk Canada Inc., a service management software company based in Toronto, automating repetitive tasks in the workplace has increased productivity and freed up employees to work on more proactive projects. The company also produces software designed to streamline IT, facilities and HR service delivery.
This strategy ties back to a TOPdesk survey of IT professionals, in which 83 per cent of respondents said they spent an hour or more of their day on menial tasks such as administrative duties or navigating inefficient processes. Those who were most satisfied with their job spent less time on these menial tasks.
The survey’s takeaway? The key to productivity is allowing workers to do what they were hired to do, and using tools to streamline low-value, inefficient activities.
“We constantly encourage people, if you don’t like how something is done, experiment,” Norman says. “If it fails, it doesn’t matter, you’ve learned something. That in turn increases their engagement because they’re given the freedom to experiment and work on their own projects.”
While the company encourages automation to foster productivity, Norman says everyone in the workforce needs to understand how AI tools work to improve overall performance and ensure job security in the long run.
“Advanced digital skills are really needed to drive productivity,” Francq adds. “Every job needs to be more productive, even at the basic level. But to really get into those leveraged productivity gains, you need much different skills.”
At an enterprise level, Francq says companies need to invest in technology, but also in upskilling and digital skills training. They also need to foster a culture of innovation, which means investing in R&D – an area where Canada is lagging far behind our OECD counterparts.
“Invest in technology adoption, whether that be broadband or automation or AI,” he says. “But they’re just tools. They’re essentially there to help enhance your work so that you’re doing more meaningful work.”
