Student entrepreneurs pave the way for fellow classmates

While transforming a spark of an idea into a full-fledged business, a group of high school students from central Ontario not only mastered the entrepreneurial journey but soared to new heights — representing Canadian excellence all the way to Buenos Aires.
They were part of JA Central Ontario’s Company Program, which offers high school students real-world experiences in navigating a business from ideation to profit and finally, liquidation.
Guided by volunteer mentors over a five-month period, students take a deep dive into the practicalities of running a business – from creating prototypes and managing production to interacting with customers and handling finances.
Company Program is JA’s flagship initiative made possible through corporate partners who
invest in learning content and skills workshops and provide free access to platforms like Shopify e-stores, in addition to sponsoring teams.
Last year’s winning team, Wonder, supported by Cognizant, didn’t just stop at the national round but moved on to compete in JA Americas Company of the Year competition in Argentina where they had the opportunity to exchange business ideas with other student entrepreneurs from across the hemisphere.
Their brainchild – handmade bracelets representing diverse parts of the world such as the Amazon rainforest and the coral sea – not only advocated for sustainability but also sparked positive environmental action.
As a result, they achieved a remarkable 230-per-cent return on investment while also donating a portion of their profits to charity.
“The concept of building something up from the ground, watching it grow as a team, then looking back and saying, ‘we did that!’ is unforgettable.— Alexander Oproiu, JA student participant
Team members Micole Mathew, Mariam Patel and Alexander Oproiu expressed their gratitude for the “life-changing” experience, explaining that the program provided the practical insights needed to master entrepreneurship that they wouldn’t otherwise get in the classroom.
“My end goal in life is to own a business and this taught me where to start and what to expect from being my own boss,” says Patel. “I never thought I could create something that would make such a difference and go this far.”
Oproiu reinforced that the program transcended anything he would have ever learned from a textbook. “The concept of building something up from the ground, watching it grow as a team, then looking back and saying, ‘we did that!’ is unforgettable,” he says. “I went headfirst into deep water, into something I didn’t know much about, into a room with people I had never met, and learned so much along the way.”
Mathew points out that participating in the program and the overseas competition left them with lifetime connections. “You leave high school with a vast network of working professionals who want to help you, whether with resume tips or finding a co-op placement,” she says.
JA Company Program Lead Lucia Ly, who oversees 30 student teams for JA Central Ontario annually, says she’s always inspired by the way the students emphasize collaboration, build confidence and support each other.
“I love seeing that passion and dedication come to life,” she says. “Our volunteer mentors learn along the way as well. I love hearing that our students are teaching them something too.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with The Canadian Business Hall of Fame. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.