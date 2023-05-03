Since it entered Canada’s refined-sugar market almost a decade ago, Sucro has expanded at a tremendous pace and it has no plans to slow down. In the not-too-distant future, massive ships from South America, laden with sweet cargo, will routinely dock along the Canadian side of the Great Lakes where the company plans to build its newest operation.
The southern Ontario site, location to be announced soon, will be home to Canada’s largest sugar refinery by production capacity. Sucro’s new facility will require a large property to allow for numerous buildings and integrated logistics at an estimated cost of $100-million. A capacity of 200 metric tonnes (MT) per hour – up to a million MT annually – will enable the refinery to meet the rising demand for refined sugar.
“If you do the numbers it’s quite a large capacity,” says Jonathan Taylor, founder and CEO of Sucro. “The idea is to start with a small percentage of the capacity. Half-a-million or a million tonnes a year seems like a lot, but over 10 years, gradual market increases will easily justify that added volume.”
When Sucro entered Canada’s refined sugar market in 2014, two companies had held a duopoly over the industry for decades, and no new refineries have been built since 1958. Sucro made a strategic, timely start by focusing on micro refineries and lean operations. In a segment requiring just-in-time inventory and responsiveness, food producers welcomed the chance to buy from the innovative upstart. Now in its ninth year of operation, Sucro has proven a formidable competitor in the refined sugar industry.
Sugar exports to the United States
Before starting the company, Taylor was a sugar trader. He observed the trade flows first-hand, he saw a need from the commercial side, and he took a leap of faith. Now the company he sometimes refers to as “the little guy” is doing big things. Sucro’s new refinery will also have the capacity to export to the United States.
In the past 10 years, the refined sugar market in the United States has consolidated. Strain and volatility in supply chains, as well as climate issues in other countries, created a need for imports across the border. The new Sucro refinery will be ideally situated to serve its highly integrated network already in place. The company has a sugar refinery in Hamilton and one in Lackawanna, N.Y., as well as a processing facility in Chicago. All three operate at maximum capacity.
Taylor recognizes that things can change in the future, but says today’s high demand shows no signs of waning. “Our intention isn’t to oversupply the market,” he says, “but simply to supply as needed. We’re not short-sighted on this. We’re looking at this from a medium- to long-term perspective.”
Smart timing and execution
Food manufacturers benefit from having a third supplier in a marketplace with added competition and greater security. Taylor says he knows of another previous intention to compete with Canada’s long-reigning sugar giants, 20 years ago. Nothing came of it, he adds. “It’s difficult. You need the expertise and the commitment.”
He attributes Sucro’s positive start, in part, to business savvy and good timing. “I think it’s having that entrepreneurial spirit, recognizing the opportunities, moving fast on them... and executing on them, which is the hard part.”
Leveraging the company’s sugar expertise, rather than diversifying into other commodities, has been key to its growth. Sucro produces refined sugar in liquid and granular form and it is a big player in the organic cane sugar market. The product line could grow, as needed, to include smaller packaged offerings and specialty products, such as powdered, yellow and brown sugar.
“Our philosophy has always been to be very specialized in what we do well,” Taylor says. “As our need to grow happens in these two markets, and in Mexico to a certain degree, we’re specializing more and more in what we know. I think that has been a big driver in our success.”
The new Sucro Can sugar refinery is scheduled to start operating in 2025.
Sucro Can is an affiliated company of Sucro Can Sourcing LLC, which was founded in Coral Gables, Fla., in 2014, and is a sugar trade partner for mills, processors, distributors and food/beverage manufacturers. It has operations in Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and South America.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Sucro. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.