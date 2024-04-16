Sysco Canada makes sustainability the bottom line

The Global Good Goal may not be the kind of program that immediately jumps to mind when the topic of multinational companies comes up. But for Sysco Corporation – the largest broadline food distributor on the planet – the $500-million charitable initiative, which provides food donations, volunteer time and financial support to Sysco’s global community, helps define the company’s values, says Roger Francis, president of Sysco Canada Inc. and Sysco International Americas.
According to Francis, when your core business involves providing nutritious meals to millions of people in the hospitality, health-care and education sectors, giving back is part of the package. “We leverage our passion and resources to help make a positive impact on people’s lives,” he says. “Together with Sysco colleagues, we are empowered to make a difference in the communities in which we live and serve by doing good and giving back.”
Mississauga, Ont.-based Sysco Canada measures what it does under three key pillars: people, products, and planet, says Francis. Every sustainability initiative that the company pursues contributes to one or more of those pillars. “Our purpose is to connect the world to share food and care for one another. And it’s something we do every day through our partnerships, with colleagues and with our customers.”
Giving back to the community also has a huge impact on Sysco’s bottom line, he says. “The actions we’re taking today for sustainability are important for the longevity of the business, but more than that they provide Sysco with a competitive advantage to win new business and drive profitable and responsible growth. As I like to put it, our values drive our value.”
When you are a leader in the global food business, donating leftover food and logistical support might seem like an obvious way to channel resources. But Sysco Canada is also reducing its environmental footprint beyond its traditional area of expertise. A new company-owned solar farm in Edmonton will soon generate about 75 per cent of that location’s annual electricity needs. And Sysco Canada’s first eight electric semi transport trucks are set to hit the road at the company’s Victoria site by the end of this year. Both programs are prototypes likely to spin off more green initiatives across Canada.
As Sysco Canada’s manager of sustainability, Jaclyn Corneil is responsible for overseeing many of these initiatives. Corneil came to the company from a commercial real estate background, drawn to Sysco by the chance to make an impact in an organization with a global reach. “Sustainability is seen as driving business value here at Sysco. That’s why it has become such an integral part of our company growth strategy – because it helps ensure that we’re growing responsibly and purposefully.”
In 2023, Sysco Canada donated more than 1.5 million meals to hunger relief organizations across the country – meals that reached their targets in a variety of large and small communities. “We have sustainability committees in each of our regions across Canada that help support and localize those donations,” says Corneil. “Our community partners and our teams do a great job making sure our food donations go to the people who need it.”
“When you operate a business on a global scale, you develop a global perspective,” says Francis.
“We have measurable metrics on our sustainability projects. We’ve said publicly that we plan to reduce our operational emissions by 27.5 per cent by 2030. That’s something we’re going to see through as a leadership team. It’s not going to be left to the next generation.”
