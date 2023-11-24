Engineers are known as problem solvers, so learning that the St. Lawrence River is among the waterways with the highest concentration of microplastics globally inspired an environmental group to turn to experts at Polytechnique Montréal for answers.
The resulting partnership embarked on a project called “for a cleaner river,” which first looked at sources of microplastic, including washing machines. Since microplastics are extremely difficult to remove from water, “the goal was to evaluate potential solutions,” says Maud Cohen, president, Polytechnique Montréal. “We know from history, and especially from climate change, that it is important to consider both intended and unintended consequences for every solution we design.”
It started with an analysis of the composition of residue trapped by new filters installed on washing machines. Yet rather than run these machines in the lab, a highly controlled environment, the researchers enlisted the help of some 30 Montreal households over a six-month period. These citizen scientists installed the filters, collected lint containing microfibres after each load, and recorded information about the washing conditions. Results showed that nearly 13 tonnes of microplastics could be diverted from the city’s wastewater network each year if every washing machine could be fitted with this filter.
Designing the study with community participation revealed real-world conditions – it also served to highlight potential barriers to adoption, says Ms. Cohen. “We found out that users would want to know whether the filters are difficult to install and maintain – and who would cover the costs. They would also be interested the learn whether replacing the filters would come with additional costs or an environmental impact.”
The engagement process also served to highlight the complexity of the problem. As a result, the team suggested a holistic approach, where there are roles for the fashion industry to rethink production methods, for appliance manufacturers to redesign water filtration systems targeting microplastics – and for society overall to make a shift toward more responsible consumption.
“When your focus is very narrow, when your attention is only on the one problem you’re trying to solve, it’s easy to miss the larger picture,” explains Ms. Cohen. Rather than thinking about the solution first, she proposes “a different way of working that starts with a deeper exploration of the needs of users as well as the potential impact the adoption of a specific technology can bring.”
Polytechnique is dedicated to promoting this mindset “by educating engineers to be global citizens, by instilling openness and respect for other voices, by fostering competencies like critical thinking, civic engagement, innovation and collaboration,” says Ms. Cohen. “In my view, for our profession to continue to deliver positive impact in the coming years, we have to break down barriers to participation, both for people entering the profession and for collaborating with stakeholders from industry and communities.”
