Joining the efforts at Polytechnique Montreal to investigate means to reduce microplastics pollution were (from left) Yvonne Bourque, citizen participating in the project, Benoit Barbeau, director of CREDEAU, Abdellah Ajji, professor in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Maud Cohen, Polytechnique president, Catherine Houbart, director of GRAME, Dominique Claveau-Mallet, assistant professor in the Department of Civil, Geological and Mining Engineering, and Mohammed Abourich, graduate in environmental engineering at Polytechnique. MontréalSupplied