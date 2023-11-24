Collaboration and community-based research are a big part of the research at the Housing, Mobilization and Engagement Research Lab (HOME-RL), a CFI-funded research infrastructure project at the University of New Brunswick, where researchers explore the intertwined issues of housing affordability, poverty and mental health.
To better understand these social issues, researchers at the lab bring together staff and clients from local non-profits and municipal and provincial politicians and policymakers to research ways to improve quality of life for low-income people within New Brunswick and further afield.
One example looks at the experience of people waiting for subsidized housing – a list that has grown from 4,750 to 11,000 over the last two years.
The situation is bleak. Most of those on the waitlist report physical disabilities and mental illness, and many are contending with food insecurity. Now, researchers at the lab hope to launch a qualitative study to better understand how they’re coping.
Research like this will provide insight on how people leverage their resources to keep themselves housed and could identify key intervention points for assistance before someone loses their housing.
Visit innovation.ca for more research stories.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.