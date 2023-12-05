Jill Zou came to Canada when she was a 17-year-old international student from China, and soon joined TD Bank Group as a contact centre specialist. A manager saw her potential and offered life-changing advice when she was considering what was next for her career.
“My first team manager inspired me to look at career opportunities within the bank,” says Zou, who recently became district vice-president of Markham North, after serving there as a district lead in the personal banking delivery excellence team. “Since then I’ve had nine different roles over the past 13 years at TD and did that intentionally to expand my breadth within the organization. Throughout my career, everybody I’ve interacted with, whether peers, managers or executives, have been very supportive of my growth.”
Supportive leaders and a caring culture also describe Yasmien Fadl’s experience at TD. For Fadl, associate vice-president, head of workplace design & experience, enterprise real estate, in Toronto, growing her career at TD has been a positive journey. After starting on a contract in 2017, she joined as a permanent employee six months later, attracted by the bank’s inclusive culture and her ability to grow professionally there.
“I’m a Black, Sudanese Muslim immigrant,” says Fadl. “I know the power of diverse leadership and the positive impact it has. I see myself reflected at TD, and my role also offers me the opportunity and autonomy to make things better for people across the organization. I knew I wanted my next opportunity to be one where I could have influence to improve the quality of colleagues’ lives and experiences at work.”
Fadl and her team lead workplace design for all the TD workspaces across the globe, including the new LEED and WELL-certified TD Terrace at 160 Front Street West in Toronto.
“It’s not every day you get to help create a new flagship campus for TD,” says Fadl. “I feel very fortunate to have worked on this project with the goal of creating spaces and experiences where people can thrive, not only to do their best work, but to feel they belong.
“What’s interesting about the building is that it’s modelled as a vertical city, with an interconnected campus equipped with state-of-the-art amenities, intuitive technology, wellness offerings and inclusive spaces,” Fadl explains. “That includes accommodating a culturally and neurodiverse work force with people who need lower light or more acoustically private environments, as well as places for people to collaborate, recharge, reflect and connect with colleagues or host meetings and events.
“Culture doesn’t just happen – you’ve got to foster it, create it, nurture it – so we strive to create environments that reflect who we are and what we value at TD,” she adds. “It’s one of the ways our culture of care is manifesting into our workplace strategy.”
Zou is also experiencing the bank’s caring culture as a junior leader in the visible minority mentorship program. This program pairs senior executives with junior leaders to engage in regular mentorship conversations as an investment in the bank’s future. The bank says this supportive leadership cultivates growth and empowers colleagues to make an even greater impact across TD.
“I try to reflect on what I’ve learned and share my wisdom with other colleagues,” say Zou. “I want to provide my teams with the same support I’m receiving from leaders in the bank.”
From its people to its premises, TD says it is creating opportunities for unique and inclusive experiences to help its employees achieve fulfilling and impactful careers across the GTA and beyond.
More from the GTA’s Top Employers
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.