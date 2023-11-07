Our climate is changing, and human activities are the main driver – that much is clear.
Staving off catastrophic weather events, food insecurity and biodiversity loss means cutting emissions by half each decade and reaching net-zero targets by 2050 at the latest.
Every industry has a responsibility to drastically cut its global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. We need urgent action, going beyond targets and commitments. And while the telecom sector accounts for only about 1.4 per cent of global GHG emissions, it can have an outsized and positive impact on enabling climate action, says Bhushan Joshi, head of sustainability and corporate responsibility for Ericsson North America.
Along with cutting their own emissions, telecommunication companies can help larger emitters, and businesses and industries in general, to achieve reductions. That’s happening through new connectivity and digitalization solutions that make for greater efficiencies. One study from Ericsson found that by 2030, digital technologies could slash GHG across industry sectors by 15 per cent.
“The ICT [information and communications technology] sector is unique. It has a relatively smaller footprint but a large handprint with the potential to enable the decarbonization of other sectors,” says Mr. Joshi.
By 2040, Ericsson’s goal is to achieve net zero across its entire value chain. The company has also set net-zero targets for its own operations by 2030, and aims to reduce emissions in their supply chain by 50 per cent by then.
To achieve these goals, Ericsson is looking at the products and services it produces and how these can be used to help other businesses function more efficiently, thereby cutting back on their emissions. Making these changes will have a ripple effect on both direct customers and the sectors those customers serve.
More than 90 per cent of Ericsson’s value chain emissions come from “use of sold products” – the emissions from the use of products in their customers’ networks. In response, Ericsson has developed products and services (particularly with the use of 5G technology) that reduce carbon emissions and save costs, while improving network energy performance.
“Clearly, focusing on reducing emissions from the use of products deployed is the biggest opportunity for Ericsson. Our 5G product portfolio provides more capacity and, compared to a 2017 baseline, is 10 times more energy efficient than 4G,” says Mr. Joshi.
CSPs look to boost network energy and sustainability performance
As data traffic and demand on mobile networks increases, communication service providers (CSPs) are faced with a challenge of supporting this growth and securing energy performance of mobile networks. In Canada, every major telecommunications company has aggressive sustainability targets, with Bell, Rogers and Telus setting net-zero targets for their operations by as early as 2025.
As Rogers has expanded 5G capabilities across its large nationwide network, it has seen its energy consumption rise steadily over the last decade. The company partnered with Ericsson to trial energy-efficient software solutions. Using Ericsson software, that saved 25 gigawatts per hour of power per year, which equates to an estimated reduction of 3,000 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions. That contributing substantially to Rogers’ 2025 target.
What matters is building sustainability into a network plan, modernizing your network (5G is the most energy-efficient standard) and operating intelligently, says Mr. Joshi. “That will break the upgoing trajectory of energy consumption.”
As an enabler of sustainability, telecoms can play an even greater role than Ericsson. One report from the MIT Technology Review, found that the capabilities provided by broadband cellular connectivity, primarily through a 5G network infrastructure, have the potential to accelerate decarbonization efforts across industries.
“Canadian CSPs are at the forefront of prioritizing sustainability and decreasing power consumption in the roll out and operations, of 5G networks. Ericsson is partnering with them to accelerate their journey to reach their net-zero targets and create real impact in Canada,” says Jeanette Irekvist, President, Ericsson Canada.
To look for even more opportunities, Ericsson Canada has partnered with Montreal-based universities École de technologie supérieure, Concordia University and Polytechnique Montréal, along with Environment and Climate Change Canada. The joint research initiative aims to use AI to reduce the energy use of 5G networks.
Cellular-connected production management systems and internet of things (IoT) tracking could play a significant role in manufacturing. Many factories and warehouses already leverage these systems for more efficient temperature and humidity controls, for instance.
In transportation, integrating operational networks with communication networks (e.g. telematics, smart city analytics and traffic management solutions) can also produce efficiencies that cut emissions.
And in electricity and energy supply, 5G technologies in particular will help power grids to reconfigure, allow local networks to work apart from the main network. Smart grids, which use a lot of renewable sources, can predict energy consumption and balance supply and demand.
How does this help Canadian business?
An improved sustainable network brings lower power consumption in all areas of the value chain – more efficient devices, and IoT solutions that aim to reduce waste and improve infrastructure.
Canadian telecom companies are partnering to provide growth potential from new sustainable business opportunities. That includes energy optimization through smart meters, smart lighting and heating, as well as agriculture solutions that reduce water consumption.
Moreover, a wide range of sustainable offerings are also “smart” and connected, such as electric cars (cleaner energy), real-time ridesharing (reduced consumption) and high-precision manufacturing (waste reduction).
All the major carriers are working to drive sustainability inside and outside their organizations, with solutions that are more efficient and take advantage of digital infrastructure.
These efforts are being noticed. Recently, Corporate Knights ranked five Canadian telecoms in their top 50 Canadian corporate citizens in sustainability, and Ericsson was ranked amongst the 100 most sustainable companies in the world.
“The definition of ‘best network’ used to be fast and reliable. That needs to change. It now needs to be fast, reliable, energy-efficient and sustainable,” says Mr. Joshi.
And these best networks become even better when they support adjacent industries in their efforts to become more sustainable too.
