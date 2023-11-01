TELUS is celebrating small business owners from this year’s #StandWithOwners, a program designed to champion groundbreaking, growth-minded, game-changing business owners who are driving innovation in their field, serving their customers and communities in meaningful ways and using technology to grow and differentiate their business.
From thousands of applications, the #StandWithOwners program officially announced five grand prize winners, selected by a panel of judges, and 15 finalists. The grand prize winners received over $125,000 in funding, advertising and technology and finalists also received $20,000 in funding, technology and additional prizing.
Read the profiles of the top 15 finalists below.
Yannick Badeau, Étienne Bernier and Marianne Charbonneau
Co-owners of Agence Spatiale
Québec, Que.
Agence Spatiale is a design firm that brings together various disciplines such as architecture, art, interior design, product design, branding and urban planning in one space.
Founded in 2011 by Étienne Bernier, Agence Spatiale has now expanded to include partners Marianne Charbonneau and Yannick Badeau and a full team that uses a variety of cutting-edge technologies like virtual reality, 3D printers and AI tools to reach new heights of creative expression.
Brenda Jenkins, Roxanne Whiting and Candice Presley
Owners of Asign
Ottawa, Ont.
Asign is Canada’s leading expert in sign language interpreting and translation services both in-person and via video and provides services to all levels of government, business legal and community settings.
Asign has revolutionized the accessibility landscape for the deaf community. In the past, deaf individuals faced significant barriers when trying to access essential services due to the limited availability of sign language interpreters. By providing access to communication, the Video Remote Interpreting (VRI) on-demand platform ensures that deaf individuals can engage with organizations in the same manner as their non-deaf counterparts.
Shannon Kamins
Owner of Booch Organic Kombucha
London, Ont.
Booch is one of the most recognizable kombucha brands in Ontario and can be found in over 1,000 retailers across the country including Metro, Sobey’s and Food Basics. Community and sustainability are both tenets of Booch’s operations. They are hyper-local and work directly with farmers for ingredients.
As part of their steady growth, Booch has embraced technology to further their business goals. During the pandemic, they pivoted to an eCommerce model to grow online sales.
Matt Deir
Owner of Croptracker, Inc.
Kingston, Ont.
Croptracker is a software company that allows fruit producers to keep track of administrative and regulatory tasks within their orchard and is used by over 300 apple farms and 225 tender fruit growers in Ontario, and other farmers in over 40 countries.
Croptracker’s mission is to make global food production safer, more efficient, and more profitable through integrated software, hardware and consulting services.
Shriya and Purva Gupta
Owners of Daily Blends AI
Toronto, Ont.
Founded by sisters Shirya and Purva Gupta, Daily Blends is a technology-focused company in the food industry that specializes in AI-powered vending machines. Unlike other companies in the sector, they use advanced data-driven techniques to optimize their supply chain and cater to user preferences. Their technology allows them to offer affordable and healthy food options for an average price of $6 per meal while reducing food waste.
Morgan Wielgosz and Amber Sarraillon
Owners of Good Neighbour Brewing Company
Winnipeg, Man.
Good Neighbour Brewing Co. is the only all-female and 2SLGBTQ+ owned brewery in Winnipeg challenging the industry norm and hoping to make space for all in the world of craft beer. After working in the craft beer industry for over two decades they decided to build a brewery crafted around the value pillars of community, genuineness, honesty, innovation and connection.
Good Neighbour is the fastest growing brewery in Manitoba and relies heavily on technology to keep pace with their growth. From inventory management tools to production planning logistics and marketing platforms, technology has enabled them to monitor their success and shape their sales strategies.
Mallory and Kham Yawnghwe
Owners of Indigenous Box
Edmonton, Alta.
Indigenous Box is a socially impactful subscription box and gift service that procures products from emerging and established Indigenous businesses and creators. What started in their basement in 2021 has now grown into a successful e-commerce business with a network of over 400 indigenous entrepreneurs and makers, they hold a unique space in their industry, building and supporting that community is at the core of their business.
Joshua Rauchwerger and Glen Aitken
Co-owners of Liftwerx Solutions Inc.
Cambridge, Ont.
Liftwerx Solutions provides unique up-tower lifting devices that are simpler, more cost efficient, safer and cleaner than traditional methods of fixing wind turbines. Their up-tower cranes reduce their carbon footprint by taking many diesel trucks and traditional cranes off the road. In addition their cranes are 100 per cent electric instead of diesel. This hugely impacts their community by contributing to clean energy.
Olivier Blais, Dominic Danis and Guillaume Petitclerc
Owners of Moov AI
Montréal, Que.
Moov AI specializes in machine learning and artificial intelligence solutions and helps guide businesses to discover the best AI opportunities to improve their operations. The company has built an impressive portfolio of clients, working with businesses of all sizes, from local tech startups to large international enterprises. Their solutions have been used in a variety of industries, including retail, hospitality, finance and healthcare.
Since its inception, Moov AI has doubled its revenue and number of employees to 50 people in 2023.
William Preudhomme and Lucas Francioli
Owners of MoveMate
Toronto, Ont.
MoveMate makes it easy for people to book a move in under three minutes by providing a platform that connects customers to a variety of affiliate moving service providers all at a fair price. Through the use of technology they are able to provide instant real-time prices to customers without the need to gather personal information like an email address or phone number. They’ve also been able to optimize service routes to increase efficiency and lower environmental impact.
Fatima Zaidi
Owner of Quill Inc.
Toronto, Ont.
Quill Inc. is an award-winning, Toronto-based podcasting agency that produces podcasts for enterprise-level brands that are looking for content, achieving maximum impact and results.
After noticing that many companies struggled to obtain meaningful data from their podcasting ventures, Quill decided to launch CoHost, one of the only podcast hosting platforms that provide comprehensive data on city level location, campaign attribution, B2B company analytics and B2C listener demographics. This innovative use of technology in their industry has allowed them to demonstrate true ROI for their clients and grow their business exponentially.
Alisha and Sean McFetridge
Owners of RainStick Shower
Okanagan, B.C.
RainStick addresses water and energy waste in the home. RainStick is a proprietary shower technology that saves up to 80 per cent water and 80 per cent energy while providing two times the flow rate.
RainStick was founded on the belief that point-of-use water conservation is the only path forward to allow people to live and thrive with less water per person per day. In addition to water conservation, RainStick cleans itself in-between uses and can be controlled through Wi-Fi, Siri or Alexa. It also allows users to monitor water and energy use, calculate savings and track maintenance cycles.
Kathrine Mathieu and Lisa Fecteau
Owners of Régitex
Saint-Joseph, Que.
Régitex is the only independent technical thread and yarn spinner in North America, recognized for their personalized service and distinctive expertise in technical threads used in the composition of personal protective uniforms in filtration, aerospace and other technical applications. Régitex is an iconic agent of change in the textile world and has remained an independent company, providing an alternative solution for customers in an industry dominated by large players.
Darren Perlman and Daniel Copeland
Owners of Spotwork
Toronto, Ont.
Spotwork is a staffing and recruitment company created after seeing the challenges faced by marginalized employees looking for jobs, and the costs for employers looking to fill a role.
Through their mobile app, they are able to cut the length of the hiring process from weeks to days or even hours. Prospective employees are able to build compliance files, uploading all necessary accreditation ahead of time so that HR teams receive full employee files with zero effort on their end. This has created a marketplace for on-demand workers that is used by employers like Bolt Logistics, Canada Bread, VersaCold, Pizza Pizza, Live Nation, Canada Cartage and 160 other companies.
Ravi Beech
Co-owner of Valley Bath & Kitchen
Mission, B.C.
Valley Bath & Kitchen is a 100 per cent female-owned, environmentally friendly Canadian manufacturer of bath fixtures. They specialize in crafting high-quality bathtubs, shower bases and basins from raw materials.
Sustainability is at the core of all of their business practices. They are a zero-waste manufacturer, use eco-friendly raw materials and design and create all of their molds in Canada.
