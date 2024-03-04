When Jacqueline Goveas joined Ottawa-based Thales Canada Inc. as a junior systems engineer in 2019, she was nervous about entering the workforce right from university and concerned that her background was in aerospace, not maritime, engineering. One thing that didn’t worry her? That she would be among only a handful of female employees.
“I didn’t think much about it, but when I started, I was pleasantly surprised at how many women did work there,” says Goveas, now a systems engineer working remotely from Mississauga, Ont. “Many of them became my mentors, and I still look up to them.”
Thales Canada offers leading capabilities in defence, civil aviation and digital identity and security – bringing mission-critical technologies to customers in Canada and around the world, and doing so in ways that make the world safer, greener and more inclusive.
Goveas was put on a project supporting the offshore oceanographic science vessel being built in Vancouver for the Canadian Coast Guard. She worked on the vessel’s communications and navigation systems. “That project sounded exciting to me, and it’s what attracted me to Thales,” she says.
Unlike Goveas, Cara Salci didn’t have a background in engineering. But the vice president of strategy and government relations, with a diverse background in health care and politics, knew right away that her strategic communications experience would be valued. “I was well aware that my voice was welcome around the table – that set the tone for me,” she says.
Among its many diversity-minded initiatives, Thales partners on the Canadian Industrial Leadership Award (CILA), which aims to increase employment, development and advancement opportunities for women in the defence and security sectors. Each year, CILA awards fully paid internships and executive mentorships to up to 10 women enrolled in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs at Canadian universities and colleges. The students also receive a $6,000 bursary and the opportunity for full-time employment after they complete their program.
While Thales is a leader in recruiting and retaining women in STEM, its view of diversity, equity and inclusion is all encompassing. In support of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada’s calls to action, the company pursues opportunities to collaborate on long-term sustainable economic-development projects that benefit Indigenous communities. “We’re committed to reaching out to diverse communities in safe and culturally relevant ways,” says Salci.
Thales Canada is a non-Indigenous member of the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business and has committed to pursuing its Progressive Aboriginal Relations certification. “This will ensure that our path forward is lined with signposts to guide and gauge our progress,” says Salci. In 2022, an Indigenous land-blessing ceremony was held at the site of Thales’ future facility at the Malahat Nation in British Columbia, a meaningful first step in its reconciliation journey.
Thales is also dedicated to fostering a family-friendly workplace culture that supports the needs of employees and their families. And through a commitment to fighting all forms of discrimination, the company strives to promote and support gender-diverse employees through the Pride in Diversity group and the LGBTQ+ employee resource group. “Diversity, equity and inclusion is more than table talk at Thales,” says Salci.
As a young woman of colour in a STEM role, Goveas can attest to that. An active volunteer member of the Engagement Committee working toward creating sustainable engagement, she feels seen and heard. “We’re a diverse group of people who are different ages and have different backgrounds, but we have one goal – to make sure people have a voice to make purposeful change,” she says. “I feel like I’m doing that at Thales.”
More from Canada’s Top Employers for Diversity
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.