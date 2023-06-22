Volunteers fulfill a critical role in disaster response and development initiatives
When disasters strike – like the Fort McMurray fires, the floods in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley and the COVID-19 pandemic – the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA Canada) is often one of the first support agencies to mobilize responses, drawing on the expertise of the approximately 10,000 volunteers it has trained to work in emergency situations.
Daniel Saugh, the Canadian programs manager for ADRA Canada, says volunteers are a critical factor in the agency’s ability to deliver programs – from emergency responses to more than 30 pandemic-related support projects plus the many development initiatives it supports in Canada, and as part of the global ADRA network that works with communities to help them lift themselves out of poverty.
ADRA is the global humanitarian organization of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. ADRA delivers relief and development assistance to people in more than 130 countries – regardless of their ethnicity, political affiliation or religious association.
Our volunteers are invaluable. They are the backbone of the success of our organization and our operations. Volunteerism is alive and well – without them, many of our programs and initiatives would not be successful, so we place a premium value on our volunteers.— Daniel Saugh, Canadian Programs Manager for ADRA Canada
He says ADRA Canada has a National Emergency Management Plan, and each province or territory has a customized provincial emergency management plan.
“We can activate and deploy volunteers as needed to a particular location or region,” he says, citing the organization’s contribution during the 2021-22 wildfires in British Columbia when ADRA Canada took the lead in managing the warehouse of in-kind donations to co-ordinate all the goods and contributions that were sent from throughout the province.
While the emergency responses often grab the headlines, Mr. Saugh points out that volunteers are also involved in development projects.
“In northern Edmonton, we developed some eco-based community gardens in the Paul First Nation. We had over 25 youth volunteers who worked with Indigenous youth to build the gardens to produce fruit and vegetables, enabling community access to healthy food,” says Mr. Saugh.
To prepare volunteers to operate appropriately in emergency response situations, ADRA Canada provides cultural sensitivity and competency training in addition to the ideals of humanitarian principles as well as familiarizing them with gender inclusion and child sexual exploitation policies.
More information: adra.ca
