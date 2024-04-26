The benefits of focusing on diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging

Diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging (DEIB) has emerged as an imperative for companies who want to recruit and retain the best workers and compete in a global marketplace. Canadian companies such as Grant Thornton LLP and Colliers Canada have become north stars for their approach and commitment to creating exceptional workplaces in which diversity and inclusion is inherent in everything they do. Their efforts are being recognized on the list of Best Workplaces™ published by Great Place To Work® .
According to Great Place To Work®, a diverse and inclusive workplace is one that makes everyone, regardless of who they are or what they do for the business, feel equally involved and supported in all areas of the workplace. Its research on company culture shows that when employees trust that they, and their colleagues, will be treated fairly regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or age, they are:
- 9.8 times more likely to look forward to going to work
- 6.3 times more likely to have pride in their work
- 5.4 times more likely to want to stay a long time at their company
Making the list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada for the 17th time is not something Grant Thornton LLP takes for granted. A leading Canadian accounting and advisory firm, the company has grown to 3,000 employees in offices spanning the country.
“Our employees are so proud that all of us together have created this amazing space,” says Sharon Healy, chief people and culture officer. “The survey is a reflection of how our people feel; our people own that result.”
Healy says it is a relentless and holistic journey to create a diverse and inclusive culture. “For us it is about development and dialogue, how we seek to understand each other, how we walk in the shoes of others. It’s also about how we learn from each other, how we unlearn, and how we relearn,” she says.
Engaging employees and hearing their perspectives is integral to Grant Thornton LLP’s ability to build a winning culture. A Leading Inclusively Advisory Committee comprised of employees from across the organization meets monthly with the chief executive officer and Healy, offering valuable perspective and advice.
The firm’s innovative Diverse Exchange Program matches senior and junior employees who get to know one another over a four-to-six-month period. During that time, senior employees get to hear the perspective of their junior colleagues and know what is important to them. On the flip side, junior employees gain a better understanding of what their leaders are trying to accomplish.
Healy says her last diverse exchange partner was from a different generation, gender and ethnicity, and is on a different career path. “I got to know and learn from this person and we became friends. Now imagine hundreds of people having the same experience as many times as they want, all year long. It’s a simple idea, but it’s been one of the most transformational things we have done.”
Diversity of work experience is also a priority at Grant Thornton LLP. “We know young professionals want different experiences as they build their careers. Our employees work on different client engagements, in different industries, and on small to large-scale projects,” Healy says.
The organization continuously evaluates its efforts, including its ability to attract talent. It also relies on the Best Workplaces™ survey to learn where efforts need to focus. “We break it down and talk with our leading inclusively advisory group about it. The survey results are good for that.”
“Culture is arguably the single most important differentiator we have. It is in our consciousness. We protect it and nurture it,” Healy says. “Our clients have an amazing experience. Our business grows, clients refer us, they tell their colleagues and friends. It’s fundamentally simple – if you have amazing people, you’ll have the best clients. We believe inclusion is culture, and culture drives our results.”
At Colliers Canada, a leading commercial real estate brokerage and investment management company with more than 2,800 employees nationwide, championing diversity, equity and inclusion is embedded in everything it does.
“Our core values embody how we work with our clients and our employees,” says Colliers Canada chief executive officer Brian Rosen. “It is our enterprising and entrepreneurial spirit that enables people to work quickly with the benefit of resources and support from our global organization.”
In 2021, Colliers launched its global strategy Elevate the Built Environment, which is focused on reaching key milestones against the framework’s three pillars: environment, inclusiveness, and health and well-being. Elevating Inclusiveness means increasing diversity, equity and inclusion within Colliers and across its procurement practices to foster environments that are inclusive and engaged. As part of this strategy, the company set a global goal to have 40 per cent of female employees overall and in management roles. In Canada, as of Jan. 31, 2024, women account for almost 43 per cent of its workforce, with women holding 43 per cent of management roles as well.
Talent development is also at the core of elevating inclusiveness at Colliers. The Colliers Mentorship Program connects mentees with a mentor, helping them navigate their professional and career development and supporting the lived experiences of its professionals. The Colliers Inclusive Leadership Program helps leaders increase their knowledge and awareness of diversity, equity and their role in fostering inclusion. Executive Edge is a 10-week program for leaders in the business, focusing on authentic and inclusive leadership.
Thirty years of research at Great Place To Work® has proven that, when equitable employers respect the needs and potential of their diverse workforces, they outpace their competitors with higher revenue growth and show a greater readiness to innovate.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Great Place to Work. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.