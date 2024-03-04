Yvonne Wright, event co-ordinator, diversity & inclusion (D&I), has experienced working in many different departments during her 34-year career at TD Bank Group, but that’s not the only reason why she’s stayed so long.
“There’s so much opportunity to be able to move around and try different things,” says Wright. “It’s like a new job each time, but in the same company. You get to improve your skill set and acquire a fresh lens to bring to the next posting. I love that about TD!”
Wright initially started out with TD Credit Cards and then moved into telephone banking before going back to school to do her bachelor of arts. While studying, TD accommodated her schedule, allowing her to cut back to part-time and then return to full-time once she graduated. When an opportunity arose in the D&I team, an area she wanted to pursue, Wright jumped at it.
“Being a woman of colour and someone who has an invisible disability, I was already a big advocate for volunteering and giving back to the community,” says Wright. “I enjoy working in D&I because I get to see first-hand what the bank is doing to be more inclusive, by helping provide access to designated spaces such as prayer rooms, mothering rooms, gender-neutral bathrooms and workplace accommodations for individual needs.
“At TD, we encourage everyone to bring their authentic self to work, whatever your gender, diversity, disability or ability. TD really tries to accommodate everyone.” Wright believes in TD so much that her daughter Eltisha also works for the company.
Upal Hossain, associate vice president, product group technology lead, joined TD in 2015 as a software engineer and briefly left, but returned after 14 months. He quickly got a management opportunity and then grew into more senior levels of leadership, becoming an executive three years ago.
“One thing that became clear to me very quickly was the consistent culture of care at TD,” says Hossain. “I came back because I found the sense of accomplishment I get delivering things here is greater. This is my second inning but I’m here for the long term.”
Born in Bangladesh, Hossain came to Canada when he was 10 years old, opening his first bank account at a TD branch. He recalls staff were always very respectful to customers, and he’s found the same respect given to colleagues. Like Wright, he sees lots of opportunities for a diverse career experience.
“I never saw myself as a banker because I’m tech-minded, but somehow I ended up working in a bank,” says Hossain. “Now I’m doing my MBA on the side and TD has been helping me with that as well. I can see myself taking on business segment roles in the future. With TD being such a large company with so many lines of businesses, the career possibilities are almost endless.”
His current job in technology has helped him see the importance of D&I from a different angle.
“When you work in data, D&I is at the forefront,” says Hossain. “If you look at the decisions we make that really impact our customers and colleagues, diversity of thought matters. TD is very inclusive by design, involving different communities we have within the bank to inform decision-making, which is healthy because it provides greater diversity.”
At TD, diversity and inclusion are part of the fundamental values shaping how the bank strives to help support its customers, colleagues and communities – and move toward creating a barrier-free culture for everyone.
“We are always changing,” Wright says. “We’re always moving forward together.”
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.