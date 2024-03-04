Amanda Bagalacsa is a second-generation Filipina Canadian, one of the City of Ottawa’s diversity and inclusion programs and projects specialists and the lead for the Asian Heritage Affinity Group, which is part of the City’s employee-led networks based on social identity. She feels she’s uniquely positioned to help advance the City’s equity, diversity, inclusion and belonging (EDIB) commitments.
“Having my voice be heard and having trusting relationships have allowed me to discover and develop the skills and abilities that have led me to where I am today, growing from just having a job to having a career,” says Bagalacsa, who has been with the City since 2011.
In 2023, with interdepartmental collaboration and leadership support, the Asian Heritage Affinity Group spearheaded the #ReclaimMyName Campaign, where Bagalacsa (pronounced “bah-gah-LUCK-sah”) filmed a video sharing her name, culture, heritage and family’s story. The staff-led initiative’s goal was to build cultural confidence, nurture connections and empower employees.
“We’re challenging the notion that we need to sacrifice pieces of ourselves, like a name that might be difficult to pronounce, to make others feel comfortable,” says Bagalacsa. “My identity is so deeply rooted in my heritage, and it’s important for me to share my stories and culture with others, both in my personal and professional lives. I’m grateful that I’m able to bring my authentic self to work and into my work every day.”
Employees’ psychological safety and well-being is a priority at the City. “As leaders, it’s incumbent upon us to lead by example because it demonstrates the workplace is where everyone can feel safe,” says Clara Freire, general manager of community and social services. “We strive to foster an environment that’s free of discrimination and bullying, and where people can voice concerns without fear of backlash.”
In 2023, the City launched an all-staff survey based on the factors that contribute to a psychologically safe workplace. “The survey asked tough questions, and we had to be prepared to hear tough answers,” says Freire. “I’m proud of where we are, but we have lots of work left to do as we respond to the needs of our staff who deliver critical services to our community.”
Over the past several years, robust initiatives have been developed to address EDIB, including the Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan in 2018, the Women and Gender Equity Strategy in 2022 and the Anti-Racism Strategy in 2023. “We’re evolving those plans and relationships and challenging the status quo,” says Freire. “It’s important to have the big plans and to follow through on them, but also to listen to what our employees are saying every day.”
Part of the strategies involve various training and learning opportunities to help employees at all levels understand anti-racism principles and identify barriers. One aspect is to help remove bias in the hiring process and advance the representation of Indigenous, Black and other racialized staff in the City’s increasingly diverse workforce.
“First we need to learn about individual differences, intersectional identities and strengths, then have an open dialogue by listening actively, speaking mindfully and showing compassion,” says Bagalacsa. “We’re fostering a culture where people are respected and valued because of their differences, not in spite of them.”
More from Canada’s Top Employers for Diversity
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.