The digital tool that can transform accounting practices

Strong software solutions are critical to the success of accounting and bookkeeping practices.
These crucial tools create more space for consulting time, by tracking and monitoring the financial health of clients, and automating day-to-day tasks.
Sage, a leading provider of financial, HR and payroll technology for small and mid-sized businesses, understands the need to optimize accounting and financial management. Its smart, efficient software provides more time to strategize with clients, which can set accountants apart from other providers.
According to Sage’s Secrets of a Successful CFO report, the role of finance has changed as a result of recent technological advances and increased global complexities, with 89 per cent of chief financial officers (CFOs) stating their roles are different compared with only a year ago.
The CFO role also continues to intersect with other departments, such as information technology (60 per cent), while eight in 10 CFOs are embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and automated processes to gain time to focus on more valuable tasks. A strong digital backbone has become increasingly critical for future growth.
As technology — including AI — becomes further integrated within the role of finance and business functions at-large, it must enable greater productivity. It’s essential that technology scale up to meet evolving business needs, while remaining agile and nimble to adapt to market disruption.
For the financial leaders of today and tomorrow, accounting solutions such as Sage for Accountants, have to be purpose-built to meet the changing needs of accountants and bookkeepers, and the small and mid-sized businesses they serve. Solutions must streamline client management, simplify operations, boost efficiencies, and enhance collaboration to empower financial leaders to deliver value to their business and clients.
“With Sage for Accountants, we’re aiming to give a single, unified solution that not only enables accounting practices to serve the needs of their clients but also empowers the practice management to collaborate with colleagues,” says Karen Ainley, senior vice-president of Accountants at Sage.
“We tend to refer to Sage for Accountants as the heart of the practice because it covers everything a practice needs to do, making the practice more efficient in helping their clients.”
The appeal lies in the suite’s capacity to not only manage the needs of the practice, but also its ability to seamlessly integrate with a client’s reporting. The all-in-one program tackles everything from proposal generation and engagement-letter templates to data processing and automating bookkeeping.
It also eliminates the need for manual efforts with Canada Revenue Agency-compliant payroll deductions, alongside a series of financial advisory services, such as cash-flow forecasting, comprehensive reporting, and robust budgeting.
“I love that Sage for Accountants is built around an accounting practice model,” says Denise Wong, CPA and managing director for Mirai Consulting, a Vancouver-based accounting firm. “As a firm that uses technology to shape our future and our clients’ futures, we can see how this will allow for the integration of processes that were typically siloed and improve our quality of service to clients. Sage for Accountants is going to save time and increase internal efficiencies.”
Sage builds products to meet the real, everyday needs of accountants and bookkeepers. Practices have said they notice the difference in their roles, and they appreciate the little touches that make their jobs more effective.
“Sage has always been at the forefront of supporting both accountancy practices and their clients with solutions that meet their evolving needs and challenges,” says Andrew Dick, a chartered accountant at G W Dick & Co. “Sage for Accountants reaffirms and demonstrates Sage is all about making the process easier for accountants like us, meaning we can focus on spending more time with our customers.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Sage Software. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.