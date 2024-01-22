In the not-too-distant future, big commercial buildings will have a lot in common with the smartphones people keep in their purses and pockets. Real estate owners will let tenants customize how buildings deliver services and amenities for their workforces, whether it’s an app that lets employees order coffee to their desks, or wayfinding capabilities so people don’t get lost on the way to the boardroom.
That’s just one of the many innovations in the future of commercial real estate, which will require landlords to evolve from their focus on ‘location, location, location’ towards user experiences and services. In other words, think more like tech companies. It’s a necessary shift, given today’s challenging economic environment and the heightened expectations of tenants.
Dr. Marco Macagnano, leader of Deloitte’s Canada digital real estate practice, says while the user experience has always been important in designing buildings, there is growing emphasis on personalized experiences.
“From a commercial real estate perspective, this means [providing] spaces that understand the worker at an individual level,” he explains “[Owners] can say to their tenants, ‘not only can we provide you a higher-performing environment, but this is going to be a space employees want to work in.’”
While that can help employers attract and retain talent in today’s competitive job market, Macagnano says it also helps real estate owners create the conditions for “tenant stickiness and more loyalty,” at a time when many tenants are uncertain about-long term lease commitments. “And that’s an important differentiator when office space is under pressure,” he adds. Outside of the office asset class, technology and personalized experiences can help attract and retain tenants for multifamily apartments.
Deloitte Canada’s annual flagship report from its real estate practice, “Future of real estate: Shift to phygital,” provides recommendations for commercial real estate owners on converging the physical and digital worlds to remain successful.
For example, more than half of tenants are looking for more digital and personalized amenities, such as digital concierges, space personalization, digital assistants and real-time visitor monitoring, according to the survey of 100 major Canadian commercial real estate owners and tenants with revenue of at least $50-million.
For real estate owners, moving to become “phygital” service providers can not only help meet these rising expectations, but generate new revenue streams. The report suggests landlords could include pay-per-use models for various needs, such as energy management, occupancy analytics, or predictive maintenance – a concept known as real estate as a service (REaaS).
“Real estate as a service recognizes that charging for occupancy of space is no longer the sole source of revenue for landlords,” Macagnano says. “Services that help inform or enhance the user experience are things tenants are willing to pay for now.” See Figure 1.
Figure 1:
Bridging the digital and data divide
In addition to more personalized services, the survey found tenants want landlords to use technologies such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, as well as property-monitoring systems such as smart cameras and real-time visitor monitoring, for better operational efficiency and security. This requires real estate owners to build a strong digital foundation, the report notes, and it starts with having integrated systems.
“Currently, tenants have very little visibility in terms of the performance of the building – for example, total water or energy consumption – and landlords have very little visibility into how tenants are using the space,” Macagnano says. “This digital and data divide means that space isn’t being strategically managed in a way that would benefit both sides.”
In fact, the survey found that owners control less than one-third of the data generated in their buildings. Just over half (52 per cent) of the data is controlled by facility managers and third-party service providers, such as equipment vendors, and 18 per cent is controlled by tenants.
Deloitte Canada recommends building a common data environment, which could include data related to the occupant experience, safety and security, operational efficiency, maintenance, inventory monitoring, and more.
“If we can facilitate a move towards an open data ecosystem, it will go a long way in making these fixed assets more alive and more dynamic, and help inform day-to-day strategies about building use,” Macagnano says. “It can even inform decisions about spatial reconfigurations or if upgrades are needed to improve energy efficiencies according to net-zero goals.”
While this may seem like a big technological undertaking, Macagnano says it simply starts with open communication. For example, a tenant can tell their landlord how much space they’re occupying and ask for input on how to economize on that, and a landlord can inform a tenant how much energy they’re using compared to others in the building.
Charting a profitable path towards sustainability
Going forward, real estate owners can expect more conversations about sustainability. The survey found that most tenants are seeking more environmentally sustainable buildings and services. In fact, 92 per cent are willing to share their environmental, social and governance (ESG) data with landlords in return for gaining better insights on their space usage, resource efficiency and carbon footprint; and 56 per cent would be interested in paying their landlord to monitor renewable energy or water usage and reduce waste. Clearly, landlords have an opportunity to collaborate with tenants and even monetize the data and insights while demonstrating their commitment to decarbonization and resource efficiency.
The survey also found that tenants can take strict action if landlords fall short on decarbonization. In cases where landlords fail to meet their own decarbonization and net-zero goals, 58 per cent of tenants said they would consider looking for alternative leases, while 48 per cent might seek early lease termination.
While it can be challenging for owners to justify spending money on upgrades, the cost of not doing anything is potentially higher. “There is a trend emerging that the risk of not acting is creating a problem for preservation of asset value,” Macagnano says. “So, as much as it might be a heavy lift, by not doing anything, there’s a risk to the long-term value and market competitiveness of these buildings.”
Indeed, ESG improvements – on top of digital and data transformations – might seem like a costly effort for any commercial real estate owner. However, Macagnano says there are many quick wins for owners and tenants, and those wins can provide momentum for more difficult tasks.
“Work isn’t done evolving. It’s still going to change,” Macagnano says. “So, if we can set our buildings and workplaces up to be more intelligent and flexible, we’re setting ourselves up for success.”
To download the full report, Future of real estate: Shift to phygital, please visit www2.deloitte.com/ca/en/pages/financial-services/articles/future-of-real-estate-shift-to-phygital.html.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Deloitte Canada. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.