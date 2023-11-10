Gift enables the ceramics museum to reimagine its ground floor space
The Gardiner Museum in Toronto, among the few museums in the world focused on ceramics, is set for a full-scale reimagining of its nearly 9,000-square-foot ground floor to include the construction of a new fully equipped makerspace, a community engagement centre and an Indigenous gallery space.
A $9-million donation from The Radlett Foundation in honour of the late William B.G. Humphries, who established the foundation, is the catalyst for the $14-million project. The donation reflects his lifelong commitment to the collection and presentation of ceramics, and his support of Indigenous communities through the arts.
The transformational gift is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring the museum’s physical space in line with its mission to build community with clay, says Gabrielle Peacock, the Gardiner’s executive director and CEO.
Miranda Disney, the Gardiner’s chief development officer, notes the project is a chance to demonstrate to a broader public that the museum is a vibrant site of learning that transcends specialty classification to connect communities around a universal medium.
The museum has more than 5,000 objects from the Ancient Americas, Europe, Japan and China, as well as contemporary works with an emphasis on leading Canadian artists.
The Gardiner’s Indigenous Advisory Circle (IAC), comprising Mary Anne Barkhouse, Kent Monkman, Andre Morrisseau, Duke Redbird, Tekaronhiáhkhwa / Santee Smith, and Catherine Taomesre Tàmmaro, is also providing guidance for the project.
Originally established in 2020 when the museum began the process of commissioning a permanent public artwork celebrating ongoing Indigenous presence on Turtle Island, the IAC has continued to work with the museum, helping to shape the ground floor project and guide the Gardiner forward in the spirit of reconciliation.
“The addition of a gallery space dedicated to Indigenous ceramics will introduce a vital and currently under-represented area of ceramics to the museum, as well as furthering our commitment toward reconciliation as an institution,” says Dr. Sequoia Miller, the Gardiner’s chief curator and deputy director.
The addition of a gallery of Indigenous ceramics at the centre of the museum embodies the Gardiner’s commitment to working with communities to reflect and explore Indigenous cultural practices of the past and present, says artist Kent Monkman, a member of the Gardiner Board and the IAC.
Construction is expected to start in summer 2024, and the Gardiner is in the early stages of a fundraising campaign.
Information: gardinermuseum.on.ca
