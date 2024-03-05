Women are making, and inheriting, more money than ever. Here’s why it matters
For the last decade, Anna Dayan has helped women manage their wealth and become better equipped to take charge of their families’ finances. In her role as Region Head, Metro East and Head of the UHNW Family Office at TD Wealth Private Wealth Management, she works alongside advisors to make sure that women have a seat at the table, and a voice in their family’s financial decisions.
While wealth management has traditionally been a male-dominated sector, women are making major gains when it comes to amassing their own capital. Women are not only the beneficiaries of investments in gender-equality but are increasingly the ones controlling the wealth and decisions driving it.
According to TD’s Women in Philanthropy report, Canadian women controlled 38 per cent of the wealth in 2020 and are expected to control close to 47 per cent by 2030 including the $1 trillion they’re expected to inherit in the next decade. The total net income reported by women amounted to $632 billion up from $509 billion five years earlier, an average annual increase of 4.4 per cent. It’s for these reasons that Dayan and her colleagues say it’s time to change the narrative around women and wealth.
As Dayan explains, a percentage of society likely continues to maintain the outdated perception that women are not as skilled as men when it comes to finances, or that they wait longer to invest due to lack of financial acumen. These perceptions not only underestimate women’s capabilities but also overlook their potential contributions to financial decision-making and wealth management.
In reality, “women have become breadwinners, challenging traditional gender roles in households,” Dayan says. “Moreover, with longer life expectancies, women are not just passive beneficiaries of wealth but active stewards of their financial future.” Dayan emphasizes that when women participate in wealth management discussions, they bring valuable insights and perspective. Their experience, priorities and approach often fosters a more comprehensive and inclusive approach to financial planning and investment strategies.
The journey to wealth management
Dayan herself took a slightly unusual path to wealth management. Her career began as a tax lawyer at a Bay Street law firm in Toronto. She was always passionate about finance and business, so when she received a call from TD back in 2013 seeking someone with her skill set, she knew it was time to pivot.
She started off as a senior manager in wealth advisory services—though she recalls that she had originally interviewed for a junior role, but her interviewer encouraged her to apply for the senior managerial role, despite lacking the required 10 years of experience.
“I ended up getting the position, [and] that’s been my experience at TD,” she says. “People encouraging you to step outside of your comfort zone, taking chances on you, and obviously it comes with a lot of hard work, but lots of opportunities for growth.”
Why women’s wealth management is crucial
Currently, Dayan is the regional sponsor for TD Wealth for Women, where she and her colleagues work with advisors who are passionate about supporting women investors.
She says it’s important to support women when it comes to managing wealth because not only do they have more wealth to manage nowadays, they also have unique financial planning challenges that differ from those of men.
“Unfortunately, in society there’s still a gender wage and investing gap [and] they tend to shoulder more of the caregiving burden, although this is all evolving and changing with time,” she says. “Affluent women often look for their financial institutions to partner with them, to listen to them, to enable them to be prepared for their future. And TD really is working to excel in this area, and to make sure that we’re equipped to support this really important segment.”
Dayan also heads up TD Wealth Family Office, which is an interdisciplinary team that handles investment management, family governance, philanthropy, private banking, tax and estate planning; these banking professionals work with some of the most affluent clients of the bank.
“It’s a white-glove offering that’s meant to bring the best of the bank to our most affluent clients,” she explains.
More women are taking charge of building family legacies
When it comes to the ways women specifically are interacting with the Family Office, Dayan says she’s noticed more women clients are becoming active participants in wealth management discussions. As women amass substantial wealth, whether through entrepreneurial ventures, inheritance, or successful careers, they are increasingly taking charge of preserving and growing their family’s financial legacy. This shift signifies a departure from traditional patriarchal models of wealth management, where men often assumed primary decision-making roles.
“More of our women clients are involved in the day-to-day wealth management. They tend to be more interested in holistic wealth management, estate planning, legacy planning, and philanthropy,” she says. “These women are keenly focused on managing risks and ensuring the long-term sustainability of their wealth for future generations.”
Through TD’s Women in Leadership segment, Dayan says she and her colleagues are working with advisors across the country to build a community of professionals that stand out in terms of how they work with women investors, particularly around building trust and creating an environment where they feel they have a seat at the table.
The other important part of their work is providing support and opportunities to women colleagues. The wealth management space is traditionally male-dominated, but that is changing significantly, she observes.
According to Dayan, half of TD’s regional leaders across Canada are women, a statistic that has changed dramatically over the years thanks to the “intention at a senior leadership level to make sure that our leaders, our investment management professionals and our colleagues are truly reflecting the communities that they serve,” she says.
With the increasing number of women assuming primary financial roles within their families and expanding their investable assets, Dayan says she anticipates even more opportunities to support women, whether they’re colleagues or clients navigating major financial decisions.
