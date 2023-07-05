William Tincup has never seen a job market quite like this one.
The president and editor-at-large of RecruitingDaily.com – which offers content and training for talent acquisition professionals and job candidates – explains that economic downturns typically coincide with talent surpluses, as a weakened economy forces businesses to halt growth plans and reduce staff.
“When the market goes down, surpluses of talent go up; it’s simple economics,” he says. “But this time the market went down, and the talent – especially in hourly industries – decided that they don’t want to work, at least not in the way [employers] want them to.”
Mr. Tincup says that, as workers enjoy better digital experiences as consumers, their expectations about the hiring process have evolved. As a result, he believes every employer will need to adapt to the quickly changing needs of professionals and candidates, or suffer the high costs associated with turnover, job vacancies, and ineffective recruiting strategies.
“Throw traditional out, and start over,” he advises. “As a leader, you’ve got to understand that all the playbooks you had need to be thrown out the window and consider how talent behaves today. The talent is in control; the sooner you realize that, the sooner you can adapt.”
And as both employers and employees seek more quality matches, Mr. Tincup says no platform has done a better job of meeting that demand than Indeed.
“Despite the current economic downturn, we’re seeing that many employers are still hiring, and the job market overall remains relatively strong. However, employers are not finding the talent they need, and job seekers often never hear back,” says Raj Mukherjee, Indeed’s global general manager and executive vice president. “Simply put, the hiring process is broken and we’re on a mission to fix it.”
According to Indeed’s Hiring Lab, as of early June 2023, job postings in Canada are up more than 30 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels. As Mr. Tincup notes, there is an influx of available talent. A recent survey found that nearly half of Canadian employers cite poor quality candidates as their top recruiting challenge, followed by time to hire, with competition among employers ranking third.
These trends have led Indeed to launch a new pricing model that, when combined with their unrivaled candidate and employer volumes and matching algorithms, enables employers to collect a pool of only the most qualified candidates in a shorter period of time.
Indeed also uses more than 140 million qualifications and preferences shared voluntarily by job seekers every day to deliver quality matches. This allows them to match and connect employers and job seekers more efficiently, while only getting paid when they provide an application, a started application, or a click.
“We first introduced pay per click pricing, and now we’re evolving even further with pay per application and pay per started application pricing options, which can deliver more value for businesses of all sizes, across all industries, at any budget, especially at this pivotal time in the Canadian economy,” Mr. Mukherjee explains.
Pay per click charges employers when job seekers click on a job ad, which is often the best solution for small businesses with more limited hiring needs. The new pay per application model, meanwhile, only charges employers for each candidate that responds to their posting.
“Our pay per started application model is available for jobs that Indeed aggregates from an employer’s website or ATS, or jobs posted directly on Indeed with a monthly budget,” Mr. Mukherjee says. “With this option employers pay for started applications from higher-intent candidates.”
Mr. Tincup likens Indeed’s new pricing model to giving employers the ability to only pay for highly qualified leads that meet their precise criteria, similar to sales leads. “I think it’s genius,” he says.
The future of hiring lies in disrupting the job site hiring model with a pricing structure that empowers employers while simplifying the process for applicants. Indeed’s evolution is a win for both sides, delivering a solution employers can count on.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Indeed. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.