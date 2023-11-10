Amplifying support for public broadcasting and the protection and promotion of Canadian voices
In this Q&A, Marla Boltman, executive director of FRIENDS, shares observations and insights on the organization and on its objective of defending strong and credible journalism as a means of sustaining a healthy democracy.
Who is FRIENDS, and what is the organization aiming to achieve?
Originally founded in 1985 to combat significant budget cuts to the CBC, FRIENDS is a non-partisan citizens’ movement that stands up for Canadian voices in Canadian media. From public broadcasting to news, entertainment, culture and online civil discourse, we work to protect and defend Canada’s rich cultural sovereignty and the healthy democracy it sustains. We are a not-for-profit organization that receives no government funding or donations from political parties or CRTC-regulated entities.
At FRIENDS, we envision a media ecosystem that nurtures and promotes Canadian values and diverse storytelling. Through advocacy, research and engagement activities, FRIENDS helps to amplify support for public broadcasting and the protection and promotion of Canadian voices. Our goal is to help influence the environment in which cultural media policy is developed and implemented in order to protect Canadian storytelling for generations to come.
What is currently the biggest issue impacting Canadian news media?
Thanks in large part to the market dominance of the digital ad economy by foreign tech giants like Meta and Google, we are facing a crisis in the Canadian news sector, characterized by shuttered local news outlets and massive job losses right across the country. With the passing of the Online News Act, Google and Meta were finally meant to contribute real dollars to news creation and help bring about some relief to this crisis.
In response to the passing of this legislation, both Meta and Google threatened to block Canadians’ access to news on their various platforms, with Meta making good on their threat this past summer. The gaping hole left by these news bans means that Canadians, and particularly young Canadians who largely get their news from social media, are being fed an increasingly steady diet of disinformation, hate and toxic content.
Why is it important to maintain a robust journalism sector and increase access to Canadian news?
Credible and reliable news allows us to embrace shared truths and agree on fundamental facts, keeping us safe, informed and connected, especially in times of crisis. It investigates issues of local and national importance, while asking uncomfortable questions of those in power, and those with power.
Put simply, a thriving journalism sector underpins a strong civil society and a fully functioning democracy. That is why we must not only support public broadcasting and local news media today but also put them on a path to long-term sustainability for future generations of Canadians.
What is FRIENDS doing to impact policy around this matter?
From letter-writing campaigns and petitions to on-the-ground meetings with MPs and senators, FRIENDS is a constant presence in Ottawa. Backed by leading-edge policy and opinion research, we lobby the government, engage key stakeholders and mobilize citizens to take action on a wide range of issues affecting our journalism sector.
This past year, we worked closely with lawmakers as the Online News Act made its way through Parliament, advocating for strong measures to defend Canadian news publishers both big and small. We will continue to consult with the government on the implementation of the law, while encouraging our political leaders to stand up to the ongoing bullying tactics of foreign tech giants.
How can Canada work on the international stage to promote journalism?
The disruption of the digital ad economy and its impact on news and journalism is a global crisis. The whole world is watching to see what kind of international precedent the Online News Act can set and what its effect will be.
Beyond that, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly recently launched a UN declaration on tackling online disinformation and championing universal access to credible news. It was subsequently signed by 27 member countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Japan. This is exactly the kind of global leadership and collaboration that Canada can and should be pursuing.
How can philanthropy impact the work of FRIENDS, and what role does it have to play in the organization’s mission?
Philanthropy plays an essential role in allowing us to stand up for Canadian voices. As a people-powered movement, FRIENDS depends on the generosity of passionate Canadians from coast to coast to coast, who support our campaigns from beginning to end. This involves signing petitions, sending letters and engaging with our political officials, volunteering at events, amplifying our messages on social media and, of course, making donations.
Information: friends.ca
