Kanwardeep Sran was a teacher at an educational college before he immigrated to Canada, and he loves helping and educating others. Though he eventually switched his career path, he still gets to flex those muscles as a Good Culture Ambassador for the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO).
The Good Culture Ambassadors, a group of more than 800 employee volunteers spread out across LCBO stores, warehouses and offices, update their colleagues on key culture initiatives across its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and are available to answer questions. When the program launched, Sran, a shift supervisor at the LCBO’s Greater Toronto Area service centre, put up his hand.
“It’s a group of people who are passionate about building an inclusive culture and helping other employees,” he says. “It’s all a team effort – everybody’s working hard, from leadership to our front lines.”
Chief people officer Barb Keenan says the Good Culture Ambassadors program is one way the LCBO has been integrating DEI into the fabric of the organization. It was the opportunity to build and launch such programs that initially attracted her to the provincial Crown corporation in 2020 when she was considering what she wanted next in her career.
“My passions are around diversity, inclusion, mental health and really supporting employees. If you don’t get that right and have a good culture, the rest doesn’t flow sustainably,” she says. “I found that culture in the LCBO.”
The LCBO had done a lot of “wonderful work” on DEI when she joined but had no formal strategy. So in 2022 it launched one, with 10 initiatives aimed at strengthening its culture and “aggressive timelines” for completing them. To date, it has added an inclusive competency; refreshed its corporate values to include being a safe place for all and celebrating authenticity; introduced mandatory unconscious bias and inclusive leadership training; added education for leaders on creating psychologically safe workplaces; and made DEI a crucial part of its Spirit of Sustainability platform.
The organization and its four employee resource groups (ERGs) also host a popular series of fireside chats and seminars on topics such as inclusive language, truth and reconciliation and more. Keenan participated in a fireside chat on mental health with the chief information officer and a district manager, talking “very vulnerably” about their own personal experiences.
“We want to establish that this is a safe place to have those discussions,” she says. “It’s like a pebble in the pond; we had 350 people on that call, and if that makes even half of those people feel safe, it starts the ripple effect. They’re likely to tell their co-workers, and hopefully it proliferates from there.”
Sran himself was part of that ripple effect. After attending a webinar on employee mental health, he was moved to learn that by age 40, roughly 50 per cent of people will be dealing with or have dealt with a mental health issue, and shared information on the company’s mental health resources with his team.
Throughout the year, the LCBO also celebrates and recognizes dates that matter to employees, such as religious holidays, Black History Month, Truth and Reconciliation Day, and Pride. Last year during Pride, the LCBO made donations to charities affiliated with 2SLGBTQ+ community organizations. Its Pride Network ERG also put out a call for employees and their friends and families to march in parades in Toronto, Ottawa and North Bay, Ont., alongside LCBO senior leaders.
“We’re very much trying to provide visible support and leadership on all of those areas,” Keenan says. “I think we’ve been successful, and I’m so proud of what we’ve done. It has become part of our DNA.”
More from Canada’s Top Employers for Diversity
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.