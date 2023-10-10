Whether you call it a side hustle, a five-to-nine or a passion project, it’s increasingly likely that you – or someone you know – have found a way to earn extra income outside of your full-time job.
A recent study by Interac Corp. (Interac) showed that 46 per cent of Canadian entrepreneurs polled said an increasing number of people in their personal circles are thinking about starting their own venture.
While the initial motivation to launch a side hustle is often financial, the survey from Interac Corp. reveals a ‘nine-to-thrive’ effect taking place, with more than half (55 per cent) of respondents saying that it turned out to be more fulfilling than expected. In keeping with these findings, most of the entrepreneurs surveyed are planning on continuing their side-projects alongside their full-time careers (76 per cent) while almost two in 10 (17 per cent) are planning on turning it into their full-time gig.
No matter where entrepreneurs fall on this spectrum, many face challenges with the financial side of running a business. In the study, Interac found that just 15 per cent of respondents had a high confidence in their ability to manage their small business finances from day one. And 49 per cent indicated that they faced challenges in finding the right information when it came to growing their business and had trouble tracking finances.
With these findings, Interac – well known to many Canadians for its seamless Interac e-Transfer® payment system – launched From Dollar One, a new financial learning hub for fledgling entrepreneurs.
William Keliehor, Chief Commercial Officer at Interac, explains that this hub is meant to offer trusted resources for Canadian entrepreneurs looking to set up or scale their small business. “Entrepreneurs are vital to Canada’s economy, but many of them currently struggle when it comes to accessing financial resources, managing their finances, and obtaining the guidance they need to expand their businesses. Interac launched the From Dollar One hub to help address some of these pain points. We’re committed to bridging this gap by providing entrepreneurs with helpful resources and support from their first dollar onwards.”
The Interac From Dollar One hub provides Canadian entrepreneurs resources for managing both the emotional and financial aspects of running their small business or side hustle, including tips on building financial confidence and how to avoid burnout alongside practical instructions on the role Interac products, like Interac e-Transfer, can play in meeting a business’ key milestones.
One example Mr. Keliehor points to is that often, entrepreneurs will start out wanting to accept all major methods of payment, not realizing that relying on credit cards may cost them more than utilizing other payment types because of additional fees.
That’s where Interac e-Transfer and Interac® Debit payments can come in: Interac transaction costs are lower than other payment options, and Interac Debit is widely accepted in Canada. Not to mention, getting paid quickly, with good funds and less fees, means greater access to capital to fuel your business.
Plus, Interac offers helpful tracking tools to monitor your business’s cash flow. “Whenever you use Interac e-Transfer, the money goes in and out of your bank account. That can help you, in a legitimate way, to better track your inflow and outflow,” explains Mr. Keliehor. “So, when a bank says, ‘talk to me about the last two years,’ that record of growth makes it easier for them to give you the support you need to take your business to the next level, like taking a side-hustle to a full enterprise,” he adds.
As more Canadians transform their passion into a small business, either full time or alongside their day-to-day jobs, many discover there are two sides to running a business: The checks, balances and bottom line side, and the emotional side.
The From Dollar One content hub is created in collaboration with financial thought leaders who offer invaluable perspective on the ins and outs of entrepreneurship, while making the singular journey of running a small business feel less daunting and isolating. The hub features key tips on “Mind Over Money”, helping entrepreneurs find balance between profit margins and burnout – crucial for those who juggle their small business alongside a day job.
Mr. Keliehor stresses the importance of financial inclusion, adding that “you cannot have financial inclusion without financial literacy.”
The From Dollar One mission is to meet entrepreneurs where they are and offer Interac-curated tips and tricks to help them power their business, and ultimately prosper.
“I have a passion for small, medium business around the world,” Mr. Keliehor concludes. “We want to add value to incentivize growth in the economy, so that all boats rise.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Interac. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.