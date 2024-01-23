Mina K. joined Ottawa-based Communications Security Establishment (CSE) in 2021 as a co-op student while earning a master of public service degree from the University of Waterloo. CSE’s flexible work environment allowed her to work around her university schedule. “It was so nice to complete my degree during my co-op placement,” says Mina (she prefers not to have her full surname used). “I didn’t feel any pressure.”
CSE is Canada’s agency responsible for foreign signals intelligence, cyber operations and cybersecurity. It defends national security and works to keep the Government of Canada’s information secure and protect Canadians from cyber threats. Mina’s CSE team knew what she was studying and gave her a project that was aligned with her studies and interests.
“It was a great experience to be in the field and to see if I liked it,” says Mina, now a permanent, full-time intelligence analyst. “I joined CSE to help make Canada a safer place, and I feel like I can make a difference here. Every day I come to work, I’m proud to walk in the door.”
CSE values the contribution of its young employees – and the door swings both ways. “Their positive influence on our culture is apparent the minute you walk in the door,” says Samantha McDonald, deputy chief of innovative business strategy and research development. “I have been so impressed to see the enthusiasm and passion that students and young employees bring to their work and to the mission.”
The organization offers co-op and non-co-op placements to Canadian college and university students, with flexible hours to fit their schedules and the opportunity to be “bridged-in” as full-time employees once they graduate. Once hired, employees can access plenty of resources to develop their careers, from language training to myriad internal and external courses.
There’s a place for almost anyone at CSE, not just those with technical skills. There are positions in many areas, from finance to human resources to communications – and yes, coders and mathematicians, too. “Everyone’s part is important, no matter where they work,” McDonald says.
The Young Professionals Network (YPN) is a way to meet colleagues and develop connections. As team lead for the YPN’s event-planning committee, Mina organizes activities and other social events throughout the year to facilitate those networking and collaboration opportunities. “The work we do isn’t always easy so this is a great way to not just focus on work, because work-life balance is important here,” she says.
Employees work at one of two ‘campuses,’ including one with high-level security referred to as the “top secret” campus, which has a 2014 LEED gold designation. It’s an attractive open-concept space that promotes collaboration. To help people unwind, there’s a piano, a gym, sports fields and a cafeteria, and employees use all of them.
Wellness is also a priority. CSE strives to create a safe, positive space for equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives that are critical to its mission. “It’s a very diverse, inclusive workplace,” says Mina. “I’m Indian and a woman, but there’s never a day where I feel like my voice isn’t heard.”
That feedback heartens senior leaders like McDonald. “Young people are part of the rich, diverse landscape of the CSE team,” she says. “They bring different perspectives and ideas to the table – they’re also our future leaders and a vital part of our growth.”
More from Canada’s Top Young People Employers
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.