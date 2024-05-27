The secrets to Homes by Avi’s success

Over the years, the company has become a dominant player in its industry and garnered many accolades, including being named as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2024, a prestigious award that recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned enterprises.

Mr. Amir incorporated in 1978 and now, 46 years later, Homes by Avi employs 260 people and has three offices – Calgary, Edmonton and Austin, Texas. Specializing in building both single and multi-family homes, Homes by Avi caters to a diverse range of clients, from new home buyers and growing families to downsizers. Additionally, the company has expanded its offerings to include various services through its affiliated companies, such as condo management and leasing services via Blue Jean Management, as well as construction management and land development through Avi Construction and Avi Land, respectively.

He put a second mortgage on his house, built a fourplex, and leaned into customer service with his new home building company. “Without the customer you are nothing,” says Mr. Amir, now chairman of his company, Homes by Avi. “I made sure to give customers the right home, the right product, and made sure they were happy.”

In the 1970s in Alberta, a handful of big players dominated the housing construction industry. Avi Amir, a relative newcomer to Canada and civil engineer by trade, decided to jump in feet first.

David Chidley

Charron Ungar, Amir’s son, who became CEO in 2018, says part of their success stems from being willing to move with the markets. “Since Avi founded the company, there have been a lot of changes in the markets we work in,” says Mr. Ungar. “They’ve grown a lot, and we’ve grown with them.” It’s a true family business: Mr. Amir’s daughters Einat and Vered also work with the company, and one of the grandchildren recently joined as well. But Mr. Amir and Mr. Ungar emphasize the importance of taking the best aspects of a family enterprise while embracing wider business best practices. Mr. Amir says key values are committing to quality, honesty, timely delivery and, of course, profitability. “Without a profit, we won’t be able to stay around,” he says. Customers should be respected, delivered the products they want, and thanked, he adds. The same level of respect and gratitude is extended to trades, suppliers and employees, enabling them to build long-time positive relationships with skilled tradespeople. Those relationships are an absolute must in the building business, says Mr. Amir.

David Chidley

“They really are the ambassadors of the company,” he says. Staff turnaround is minimal, with many people putting in decades, even the bulk of their careers, with the company. Mr. Ungar brings creativity to his role – he studied Art History – but also emphasizes the value of organization and technological innovation. His recent focus has been creating systems to support operations, training and succession planning. “We’re spending a lot of time on process and consistency, and application of these processes across all our business units,” says Mr. Ungar. “It really makes a difference around professionalism.” Michele Ward, chief financial officer at Homes by Avi, says this approach has benefits that go beyond the day-to-day. “Transparency and the ability to translate financial information into operational metrics enables us to make informed decisions, optimize resource allocation and maintain strong financial health,” says Ms. Ward, who joined the company 12 years ago. “It enhances trust and confidence among our stakeholders.”

David Chidley

As well, going through the Canada’s Best Managed Program – both the coaching component and the application process – has further supported Homes by Avi in becoming more systematic. The biggest lesson, for Mr. Ungar, was about communication and perceptions. “We learned through the process of working with our coach that although we all believed we understood what and how we do things, each of us had a slightly different interpretation. By reviewing and better communicating our processes and programs, we were able to reset the team's perceptions and have the entire team come together.” The housing market is known for its inevitable ups and downs, but Mr. Ungar says the company’s processes, a diversified portfolio of products and services and years of experience have enabled them to weather many storms. “In the 46 years this company has experienced, we’ve been through every kind of market cycle there is,” Mr. Ungar says. “What I hope more than anything is that we don’t forget the lessons of the past. We got through tough years, now we’re in years that afford us room for growth, [but] I don’t want to lose sight of where we’ve been.” The company’s staff has become increasingly diverse, especially with regards to gender, over the years. In an industry that can be male-dominated, Ms. Ward sees the company’s greater gender balance as a core strength. “Diversity fosters innovative thinking and collaboration,” she says.

David Chidley