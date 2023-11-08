In an economic environment impacted by inflation and interest rate hikes, Canadians continue to explore the variety of investing options they have at their disposal, with many growing more appreciative for the value that a diverse portfolio offers.
For these investors, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) provide a simple solution to the desire for portfolio diversification and low-cost investing with certain attributes.
Trusted and versatile
ETFs are a collection of different stocks, bonds, and other securities that get pooled together and are traded on an exchange. This means investors get the diversification benefits of an investment vehicle like a mutual fund, while also retaining the trading flexibility of stocks.
As Jonathan Needham, vice-president of ETF Distribution at TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) explains, “ETFs can give investors instant diversification through a portfolio of different securities. Amid market volatility, investors increasingly recognize the benefits of ETFs such as the cost-effectiveness, liquidity, transparency, and the increasing breadth of product choices, all of which makes it easy to construct a well-balanced portfolio.”
With ETFs, you can place a trade at any time during market hours for maximum control of your investments. ETFs also offer investors the option of a lower cost of entry, with many being comprised of hundreds of investments that would otherwise be more expensive to purchase individually.
For those experiencing a heightened sense of wariness to venture into the investment space, certain ETFs have proven to perform well during periods of economic upheaval. Even when market conditions are volatile, Mr. Needham says that “ETFs have remained a popular choice of investment, as they can provide strong risk-adjusted returns and positive outcomes that can help investors reach their long-term goals. In most cases, ETFs provide portfolio transparency, allowing investors to see how the underlying holdings are performing and if they are right for them.”
Getting started with TD ETFs
For investors looking to get started with ETFs, there are different types of ETF investment vehicles to explore.
Passively managed ETFs are set up to track the performance of a specific index and include stocks or bonds that can cover either a large or small sector of the market.
Actively managed ETFs have the distinct goal of outperforming a specific benchmark or index.
Quantitative ETFs, or factor-based ETFs, are designed to provide exposure to certain factors that can help investors reduce risk (such as low volatility strategies) or distribute more tax-efficient income (such as dividend strategies). Some also seek to outperform a benchmark, similar to an active strategy.
Finally, All-in-One ETFs, also known as Asset Allocation ETFs, offer exposure to multiple types of ETFs, offering Canadians a simple and low-cost means to creating a diversified portfolio of securities.
TDAM offers all these types of ETFs, providing Canadian investors with options based on their goals and risk tolerance. A full list of the ETFs available through TDAM shows investors a wide range of information about each ETF, including their investment objective, strategy and historical performance.
ETFs can be accessed through a self-directed discount brokerage account, like with TD Direct Investing, or through a financial advisor. Mr. Needham highlights the importance of having access to advice that you can trust and count on to provide investment guidance based on your unique needs and goals, especially in a dynamic and shifting economic environment.
“A good financial advisor will work with you, helping to tweak your asset mix to improve how your investments are diversified,” he says. “Advisors can help reduce the risk of being too heavily concentrated in one area of the market and establish a more efficient and resilient portfolio.”
For those interested in managing their own assets, TDAM also offers a resource centre that includes educational content about ETFs in general, like the types of ETFs and how to buy them, and additional information about specific TD ETF products.
ETFs can offer a simple and cost-effective way to build an investment portfolio. No matter the economic or market environment, ETFs offer something for everyone. With over 1,300 ETFs available in the Canadian marketplace, choice often comes down to who you can trust with your money.
“At TDAM, Canadians can get access to one of the broadest ETF investment offerings in Canada, with over $10-billion in assets under management,” Mr. Needham says. “For over 30 years, TDAM has been helping both retail and institutional clients build diverse portfolios, reduce risk, and preserve their hard-earned capital as they strive to reach their long-term financial goals.”
Of course, with any investment product, it’s essential to carefully consider your investment goals, risk tolerance and time horizon before investing. Do your research or consult a financial advisor to ensure that the ETF you choose aligns with your investment objectives. For more information about ETFs at TDAM, visit td.com/etfs.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus and ETF Facts before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank. ®The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.
