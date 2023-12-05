Matt Alexander’s working path through Kellanova, formerly Kellogg Canada, has had a lot of snap, crackle and now, even more pop. Since he started 13 years ago in his mid-twenties, he’s had nine different roles, each with more responsibilities or new learnings. Today he’s a director of sales on the customer side with nine reports, and he’s even more optimistic about the future.
That’s because the former Kellogg’s, based in Battle Creek, Mich., recently split into two separate public companies, with the new WK Kellogg Co. taking the cereal portfolio across North America while Kellanova markets the broad palette of popular snacks – from Pringles and Cheez-It to Pop-Tarts and Rice Krispies Squares.
“Kellanova’s ambition is to become a global snacking powerhouse,” says Alexander. “As a stand-alone company, we are better positioned to unlock our full potential in the market. It’s an entirely different way to operate. We can be more competitive, more growth oriented, and in a position to expand at a faster rate, which is really exciting.”
Alexander has been with the company since 2010, just two years after he graduated with an economics degree from McMaster University, and he has found that opportunity just kept knocking as he moved from role to role.
“I’ve been fortunate to have amazing leaders,” he says. “They’re great at working on what’s important for your development and your aspirations, as well as making sure that we’re all part of this inclusive culture, because we are a tight-knit group here. They make sure we’re all working toward the common goals of the business, but they also take into consideration things that are important to you, which has been fantastic.”
As for that tight-knit culture, he notes: “We are a close family. We have a group of people that sets us apart from our peer group in the industry. We support each other and we look out for each other.”
Kellanova president Tony Chow, who held the same role at Kellogg Canada from 2019 until the split in early October 2023, says both companies “are going to be able to carry on what I think is an extremely special culture.” Kellanova, he says, will continue to live the company’s long-held values.
“We have what we call the K values, which are grounded in accountability, passion, high integrity and respect, simplicity, humility and hunger to learn,” he says. But going forward, “we will be finding team members who continue to be very passionate but also agile, fast-moving, creative, innovative and bold in the way that they think. I think those are also going to be towering strengths of the new organization.”
Kellanova will continue operating from the same building in Mississauga for the time being, he says. And while the company allows individual teams to decide how often they come into the office, there are some enticing reasons to do so. Not surprisingly, there are free snacks and cereals all over the place, and there’s also an on-site gym.
That’s one of the attractions for Alexander. Despite living in Burlington, a significant commute, he regularly comes in to work out. Among benefits, he appreciates the seven weeks of parental leave he was able to take last year to be with his 10-month-old son while his wife returned to work. Kellanova people are also offered share ownership in the company. And they take volunteer days to work with local food banks, a key cause for the company.
Above all, says Alexander, “people stay because of the people and the culture – and the common values that we share.”
