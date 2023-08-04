Canadians are online – and on their devices – more than ever before. While today’s online experience reflects incredible advancements in technology and convenience, it also means that users have to pay that much more attention to what they share online.
That’s why it’s important for Canadians to understand the potential risks and rewards of sharing their information online, in order to feel confident about making security decisions that suit their browsing habits and privacy needs.
“The average user should know that if they try to take shortcuts, people will take advantage of them,” says Fabrice Jaubert, director of software development for the Safe Browsing team at Google. “And so, they really ought to make the best use of the tools and the safeguards that are available through their various products – and definitely through Google products.”
Many Canadians may not know the range of security, privacy, and data tools available to them, and may be surprised to know how easy it is to protect themselves with these tools.
Google has a range of tools to help protect users and create a customized experience for them. Central to this is transparency: users are informed in clear, easy-to-understand language about exactly why and how information is gathered and used to enhance their experience.
“We don’t want to control users, we want to give them information for them to make wise decisions,” Jaubert explains.
Account syncing, for example, makes it easier to access information and maintain a consistent experience. It also requires users to share that information across their devices, from laptops to smartphones and smart-home hardware.
To keep an eye on what is shared across different devices and settings, Pierre-Marc Bureau, a security developer at Google Canada, says that Privacy and Security checkups are the first steps to freshening up your privacy controls. They give users a chance to evaluate Google’s different features and security settings and review exactly what data they are comfortable sharing.
Bureau says the checkups are an effective way to add security to an already secure product. You can set the controls you’re comfortable with so you have “the right level of security for your usage,” he says.
What that level looks like will vary based on factors such as risk tolerance, comfort, preferences, or type of job. Journalists, politicians and celebrities may face greater risks from hackers and require greater protection than everyday users – but there are safeguards for them, too. Project Shield, for example, is a service that protects news, human rights, and election monitoring sites from cyber attacks. And the Advanced Protection Program safeguards users who have high visibility and sensitive information, with new safety features added automatically to guard against cyber threats.
Even if their job doesn’t present an additional security risk, Canadians have varying degrees of personal preference when it comes to what they are willing to share online.
But with features such as Google’s Privacy Checkup, users have the ability to see what information is informing their Google experience. From search activity to location history, it’s easy to identify what information is being collected – and most importantly, why. For instance, search activity is tracked to better understand user interests so Google can customize search results. Don’t like it? Delete it by setting up auto-deletion or manually reviewing and removing that information.
“It’s a nice way for the user to see what’s there about them and to decide whether they want to purge that or to keep it and get the benefit from it,” Jaubert says.
Checkups and data controls
Here’s a look at some of the cybersecurity tools available from Google:
Security Checkup
Security Checkup reviews your account for details such as:
- Where you’re signed in
- Recent security activity, including potential risks
- Whether you have 2-Step Verification enabled
- Saved passwords
- Apps that have third-party access to your Google account
Jaubert strongly recommends the use of 2-Step Verification: “I can’t say enough how important it is to have a second factor when you log in.” He recommends adding your phone as the second factor for the highest level of protection, since SMS codes have become easier for hackers to access.
Privacy Checkup
Privacy Checkup allows users to review their key privacy settings, including activity saved across Google services, whether or not ads are personalized, and third-party apps that can access your account data. For added security, Jaubert recommends removing anything that’s outdated or unused, such as old devices with third-party access. “If it’s not useful to you, then it’s just an extra attack surface,” he says.
Safe Browsing
Launched close to two decades ago, Safe Browsing is an anti-abuse security service for five billion devices that filters out malicious content. It’s a free product available by default to all Chrome users and most major browsers, such as Safari and Firefox.
Safe Browsing checks web pages and warns you of malicious activity like phishing, malware, or social-engineering security threats. It uses AI to learn the characteristics of malicious pages and better detect and protect users against threats from bad actors.
Jaubert recommends opting for the higher security version, called Enhanced Safe Browsing, for an even more robust level of security.
Like all Google security tools, Safe Browsing provides clear warnings that flag potentially malicious sites so you can take the right action to protect yourself. As a user, you always have the choice to continue to the webpage or download content if you deem it appropriate to do so.
These tools are all easy to use and available immediately, so protecting your information is possible without sacrificing the online experience that users want. With just a few clicks, you can help yourself and your loved ones stay safer and more secure online.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Google. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.