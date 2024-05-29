This former investment banker’s construction company started thanks to video games

When Simon Broer tells people his inspiration for starting Spotted Dog Construction, a Toronto-based contracting business, they’re often surprised. His brother, a Los Angeles-based video game designer, suggested he get into gaming during the pandemic so they could play together. Then he started building gaming computers. Building his own computer – and eventually computers for other people – soon showed him how much he enjoyed making something from nothing.
“I really loved geeking out and learning about all the components of it and putting the thing together and the whole process. So, in a weird way, building computers ended up being my segue into building in general.”
Banking to building
At the time, Broer was an investment banker. While he loved the people he worked with, he’d started to feel a bit bored. He missed learning new things every day – and the people who knew him best could tell he was no longer as excited about his work.
“About eight months ago, my fiancée was like, ‘Hey, you don’t really love what you’re doing. You really love construction. Why don’t you try to do something there?’” Broer recalls. He was reluctant to quit because the couple had a mortgage to pay. And then, he got laid off.
Within 48 hours of losing his job, Broer and his fiancée incorporated Spotted Dog Construction thanks to Ownr, a service that helps entrepreneurs register and incorporate their small business quickly and easily, in addition to creating legal agreements and even managing employees.
“It was super easy. I had to give them a name and a couple other pieces of information and it was done. Once you pay the bill, you can be done in 30 minutes,” he says. (They chose Spotted Dog because of their spotted dog, Olive.) Then, he began looking for work, starting with a former colleague who’d recently bought a condo. From there, he quickly lined up a handful of additional jobs, from smaller repairs to full kitchen renovations.
Building blocks of business success
Despite Broer’s love of construction, he’s not the one doing the bulk of the work. Putting his professional background to good use, he acts as a project manager for each renovation or repair job, hiring experienced subcontractors, keeping the budget and schedule on track and pitching in a helping hand as needed. The result is a business with a lot of moving parts – which is why he realized early on that he needed the right tools to help his company succeed.
Spotted Dog’s business model, like a lot of construction companies, is cost-plus, which means his rates include a fixed percentage on top of what it costs him to provide this service. This markup is his profit, so it’s super important for him to know exactly what he’s spending on each project, so he can anticipate whether it’s cutting into his profit. “[QuickBooks has] been very, very important – and has made my life a lot easier,” he says.
This level of insight is especially important given the rate at which Spotted Dog is growing. Broer says that the company will clear $200,000 in work by June, just six months after taking on its first project. And the second half of the year is busy, too: he’s projecting a year-end figure closer to $700,000. This is in line with standard Canadian small business growth. According to Intuit QuickBooks’ most recent Small Business Index, Canadian small businesses with one to 19 employees have seen two consecutive quarters of employment growth, with the construction sector leading the way.
For now, Broer is still making a fraction of what he did as a banker, but he’s infinitely happier. What’s more, he sees a bright future for Spotted Dog.
“I definitely did not get into this to make money,” he says. “But I also believe that in time, I can do better financially than I would have done had I stayed in banking. I feel like if I’m passionate enough about something, I really care about it and I’m excited about growing it, the financial success will come.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with QuickBooks. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.