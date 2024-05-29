Three easy ways to make your regular investments work harder

When it comes to reaching your financial goals, one of the most effective strategies is also one of the easiest and most convenient: investing regularly. With a regular investment approach, you choose how much, how often and when to save. Investing regularly helps you stay on track toward achieving your goals.
Once you’ve established a regular investment strategy, keep in mind that it doesn’t have to stop there. Try these three easy strategies and bonus tips to boost your regular investments.
1. Increase your regular savings amount
This sounds simple — if you save more, you’ll end up with more. Although this is true, there’s more to it than that. It’s all about the magic of compound growth.
For example, let’s say that you’re currently taking a regular investing approach where you’re putting away $400 a month. The impact of increasing your savings amount by another $200 (to $600 a month) is a lot more than just your contributions. Over 25 years you’ll contribute an additional $60,000, but the difference in your investment total will be much more substantial as seen in the table below.
|Regular investing details
|Saving $400/month*
|Saving $600/month*
|Difference
|Total contributions
|$120,000
|$180,000
|$60,000
|Total interest
|$115,248
|$172,873
|$57,625
|Total investment value
|$235,248
|$352,873
|$117,625
Tip: Regular investing opportunities
- Freed-up cash flow. Have you paid off a debt (e.g., car or renovation costs) or no longer need a major, ongoing expense (e.g., daycare costs)? Consider redirecting some of the additional cash flow to your regular investments.
- Small spending changes. Online subscriptions may not seem expensive, but when you add up their total cost, it may be higher than you think. Another example is fees paid for convenience, such as ordering food delivery or ride share services.
- Increase in income. Got a promotion or a new job? Congratulations! Again, consider redirecting some of the additional cash flow to your regular investments.
- Debt restructuring. Is it possible to optimize your borrowing into one loan? This provides another great opportunity to boost your regular savings.
Looking for inspiration? Find out how much your money can grow over time with regular investments with this easy-to-use tool.
2. Invest early, invest often and stay invested
When saving for a long-term goal like retirement, it’s important to start investing as early as possible, but it’s never too late to start. The longer the compounding, the greater the potential for accelerated growth. It’s also equally important to stay invested over the years, including during times of increased market volatility.
For example, if you contribute $400 a month in a regular investment plan over 25 years, assuming a 5 per cent annual rate of return, your total investment value adds up to $235,248. However, it’s the final decade that has the most impact. Even though your monthly savings are still $400 a month, there’s a total investment increase of $128,887 over those last 10 years.
|Time horizon
|Saving $400/month*
|5 years
|$27,236
|10 years
|$61,997
|15 years
|$106,361
|25 years
|$235,248
Tip: Regular investing opportunities
If you’ve established a monthly regular investment approach, consider splitting it to bi-weekly contributions instead. This can align nicely if you’re paid on a bi-weekly basis, and over the years, you’ll see an increase in your investment total.
|Regular investing details
|Saving $400/month*
|Saving $200/bi-weekly*
|Difference
|Investment total
|$235,248
|$254,574
|$19,326
3. Optimize your investment mix
Another key component in boosting your regular investments is your annual rate of return. The table below shows that the higher your annual rate of return, the more your regular investments will grow over time.
It’s important to select an appropriate investment mix according to your time horizon and personal risk profile. As you’ll see below, if you’re saving for a long-term goal like retirement, an investment mix with higher growth potential can be most impactful in the long term. You have the time for your regular investments to smooth out any significant market fluctuations.
However, if you’re saving for a short-term goal like a vacation, consider more conservative investments as you don’t have the time to recover from short-term losses. A CIBC advisor can help you determine your investment strategy, regularly monitor your portfolio and rebalance your investment mix, if necessary, to help position you for success.
|Regular investing details
|Long-term goals
|Medium-term goals
|Short-term goals
|Time horizon
|5-plus years (e.g., retirement, child’s post-secondary education, cottage)
|2-5 years (e.g., home down payment, new roof)
|Under 1 year (e.g., vacation)
|Investment considerations
|Higher growth potential investments (which mean higher risk) in line with your personal risk profile
|A balanced mix of investments in line with your personal risk profile
|More conservative investments regardless of your personal risk profile
A CIBC advisor can help guide you to the best investment solution(s) to help you achieve your short, medium and long-term goals. Contact us today to optimize your savings with a regular investment approach.
Advertising feature provided by CIBC. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.