Toward net-zero energy solutions

The need for cost-effective, sustainable and reliable energy has never been more urgent.
To meet this pressing need, the University of Alberta is harnessing advanced expertise across five research and innovation themes to drive emissions reductions in CO2. The Canadian Net-Zero Energy Solutions (CANZES) initiative is a large-scale, interdisciplinary approach to addressing some of the greatest climate and energy challenges facing the world today.
An example of the U of A’s new strategic plan in action, this initiative stems from a renewed focus on interdisciplinary research initiatives that stimulate industry- and community-engaged research and on the development of innovations that tangibly address major technological, economic, environmental and social challenges facing Alberta, Canada and the world.
With initial partner commitments of $101-million as of April 2024, CANZES advances work both within and at the intersections of hydrogen; carbon capture, utilization and storage; critical minerals; resilient electrical grids for sustainable energy and zero-emissions vehicles; and land and water reclamation. This approach responds to significant industry demand for affordable, scalable and readily implementable ways to move toward the production and use of more sustainable energy technologies and processes.
Recent investments in Alberta’s hydrogen economy – including $57-million committed by the Government of Alberta – build upon the province’s legacy as an energy leader while creating new opportunities to utilize the U of A’s expertise in energy and hydrogen research.
Hydrogen will play a key role in Canada’s energy leadership and global decarbonization. The U of A has a comprehensive hydrogen research program and is well positioned to develop key advances in production, transportation, storage and utilization. Additional work in carbon capture, utilization and storage – essential for decarbonized blue hydrogen – offers critical solutions toward reducing CO2 emissions to achieve net-zero emissions.
As the world further optimizes energy production, continued attention will need to be paid to electrical grids. Resilient and flexible grids are essential for energy storage and transmission, integrating renewable energy, and managing today’s industrial, commercial and residential loads – including in remote and Indigenous communities.
Meanwhile, critical minerals are ess
ential for a plethora of energy technologies including batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, hydrogen and other fuel cells, and nuclear power generators.
With the evolution of energy systems, new tools will be required to measure and address the environmental impacts of both new and legacy technologies. Work in the area of land and water reclamation provides new technologies and processes for rapid, accurate and cost-effective monitoring, mitigation, remediation and reclamation.
Each of these five research themes contributes to the movement towards a low-carbon economy. And by bringing these areas together, we at the University of Alberta believe that we can go farther faster, ensuring rapid advancement and translation of viable technologies and solutions for sustainable energy.
For example, critical minerals are essential for the development of renewable technologies such as solar panels and wind turbines. As these technologies come online, they will benefit from the design of more resilient and flexible electrical grids. Meanwhile, a focus on land and water reclamation will help to minimize and manage the environmental impacts of these new systems and help reclaim valuable critical minerals from tailings ponds.
All of this work requires perseverance, dedication and collaboration. U of A researchers are among the top in their fields, bringing essential expertise to help move forward solutions. By working with industry, government and community partners, we seek to accelerate our impact by addressing key business challenges and helping Albertans and Canadians see the economic, environmental and social benefits of our work.
Over the coming months, we will continue to identify and onboard new collaborators to support this initiative.
Ultimately, CANZES seeks to speed the development, testing and commercialization of new energy solutions that meet Canada’s energy needs while achieving its emissions goals. CANZES supports the development and scale-up of innovative new technologies, advances critical industry-engaged research and cultivates the highly skilled workforce needed to deploy existing and emerging technologies.
CANZES leverages existing expertise, support and investments in a collaborative network of academia, industry, government and community partners to ensure Canada continues to lead with purpose into the next era of energy prosperity.
