Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network aims to advance scientific insights and patient care
For many Canadians, Terry Fox sparked not only awareness about cancer but also a desire to make a difference for those affected by a disease that is the leading cause of death in Canada, and the second leading cause of death globally. His vision now brings together fundraising and research teams under the umbrella of an innovative national network with the goal to advance scientific insights and patient care.
“I’m old enough to remember Terry’s run across the country to inspire people to come together and cure cancer,” says Cathrine Yuill, executive director of advancement, Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Medicine. “We haven’t gotten there yet, but our collaboration with the Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN) is moving us closer to the finish line in the journey Terry started.”
Led by The Terry Fox Research Institute and The Terry Fox Foundation, with support from dozens of Canada’s best researchers and research institutions, hospitals and universities, MOHCCN inspires “a collaborative spirit on both the scientific and the philanthropic sides,” she says. “We’re joining together to transform cancer research, bring down barriers and encourage the sharing of health research data.”
With the goal of raising $150-million by 2026, which will be matched by Health Canada for a total investment of $300-million in cancer research, the network aims to “close the gap between research in the lab and patient care,” says Dr. Miyo Yamashita, president and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. “This partnership allows us to pool resources and expertise to advance cancer research – and translate it into better therapies, faster.”
In 1991, 215 people out of every 100,000 died from cancer every day. Fast forward to 2019, and this number dropped to 146, thanks largely to cancer research.— Dr. Miyo Yamashita, President and CEO, The Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation
A key focus is precision medicine, notes Dr. Yamashita. “We believe all cancer patients should get world-class cancer care: care that is tailored to their individual genetic profile, cancer and circumstance.”
The aim to improve the lives of all Canadians affected by cancer – no matter who they are or where they live – resonates widely, says Ms. Yuill, who believes that the wide range of research questions asked by multidisciplinary scientists associated with MOHCCN will provide new advances and understanding of cancer in areas of concern, such as demographics with comparatively high incidence rates and poor outcomes.
“This collaborative network allows us to look at populations that may have been under-represented – and focus efforts where we can make the biggest difference,” she says. “The goal is to cover the entire spectrum of cancer research, from better prevention and earlier diagnosis to more effective treatments.”
With over 1.5 million Canadians living with and beyond cancer, “it can feel like we’re not moving fast enough, but we’ve already made progress,” says Dr. Yamashita. “In 1991, 215 people out of every 100,000 died from cancer every day. Fast forward to 2019, and this number dropped to 146, thanks largely to cancer research.
“We’re at a moment of huge opportunity in terms of our ability to understand cancer,” she adds. “If we seize this moment collectively, we can bring about a future where people live longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”
More information: marathonofhopecancercentres.ca
