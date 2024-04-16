TransLink is leading the way to emissions-free transit

Public transit providers are, by definition, part of the solution to climate change, and Metro Vancouver’s integrated transportation authority has a leg up on its peers. Originally operated by BC Hydro, the TransLink (South Coast British Columbia Transportation Authority) enterprise grew from a network of zero-emission electric trolley buses that – in modern form – are still on the city’s streets 75 years later.
“We were already a green organization before vehicle emissions were recognized as a problem,” notes Randy Helmer, vice-president of maintenance at Coast Mountain Bus Company, a TransLink subsidiary.
Green from the outset, the authority had the foresight to adopt the SkyTrain system, an all-electric rapid transit technology, 40 years ago, and continues pushing the envelope of clean transportation today. In 2019, it implemented a low-carbon fleet strategy that is working to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from its bus fleet. It piloted battery-electric buses as part of a pan-Canadian trial, then renewable natural gas, then renewable diesel. Now, it’s looking at hydrogen technology.
“One of the advantages we have is our size,” Helmer says. “We can take on big initiatives that smaller transit agencies can’t.”
Through the Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium, the TransLink enterprise shares its findings to help other systems transition to clean energy. The battery-electric bus pilot analyzed not only performance, but the charging infrastructure as well. When renewable diesel was tested, engine manufacturers were engaged to ensure they would still honour warranties.
TransLink’s green outlook isn’t limited to vehicles. New facilities are built with sustainability and climate change in mind. Employees have free access to transit, and those who need to drive to work can take advantage of EV charging at many work sites. The organization measures key performance indicators for ridership, GHG emissions, other air pollutants, energy and water consumption, and waste diversion so it can respond to problems and plan improvements.
Kevin Matsuo joined TransLink subsidiary British Columbia Rapid Transit Company six years ago, after earning an environmental science degree at the University of British Columbia. After one year as an environmental assistant, he was promoted to environmental officer, helping develop programs for everything from hazardous materials to vegetation management.
“One day I’ll be working on waste and recycling and the next I’ll be working on spill response,” Matsuo says. With environmental impacts and criteria now part of every corporate decision, his team is kept very busy. Among employees, he says, “there’s good buy-in. Things like hazardous waste management have improved a lot.”
Unlike other transit operators, TransLink is also responsible for planning, managing, funding and operating major roads, bridges and active transportation infrastructure. The authority contributed to more than 640 road, cycling and pedestrian improvement projects over the past six years, giving the organization a holistic view of moving people and goods around.
Last year, for example, TransLink introduced a Bike Bus to take cyclists between downtown Vancouver and the Tsawwassen ferry terminal, facilitating pedal-powered trips to and from Vancouver Island. The authority also collaborates with municipalities to build pedestrian and bike paths, sponsors Car Free Days, and works with school districts to organize walking school bus programs.
With the support of the B.C. government’s Get on Board program, TransLink has been offering free transit to children 12 and under since 2021. The hope is that kids growing up with transit will bring the habit into adult- hood. While TransLink had an early start at tackling the energy transition, it knows there is still plenty to do and is working hard to build a greener future.
“We’re not slowing down,” Helmer says. “In many areas, we’re exceeding everything we projected.”
More from Canada’s Greenest Employers
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.