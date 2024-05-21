University of Alberta grads contribute $250-billion to global economy

A new survey shows the impact of U of A grads, including creating 560,000 jobs in Alberta — more than 22 per cent of the province’s workforce
University of Alberta grads contribute $250-billion to the global economy every year — roughly the equivalent of the GDP of New Zealand.
That’s one of the findings of a 2024 survey by Ernst & Young that demonstrates the impact of U of A grads in economic, cultural and social spheres around the world.
According to the survey, U of A alumni have founded more than 75,000 companies and employ 922,000 people worldwide.
The survey also shows remarkable numbers in startup investment, volunteer hours and contributions to industries varying from health care to arts and entertainment.
One of those grads is Bill Cheliak, a serial entrepreneur who turned a U of A forestry degree into more than 25 years of impact in the field of health and life sciences.
A geneticist by trade, Cheliak was the first PhD to graduate from the University of Alberta’s forestry program in the early 1980s.
In the years that followed, Cheliak went on to help establish a wide array of biotechnology companies in fields ranging from pharmaceutical development to oncology and neurology, as well as genetics.
Cheliak’s current efforts centre on Meridius Bio Corporation, a startup in the field of regenerative medicine.
The company has developed a form of nanotechnology — known as the Active Immuno-Modulated Enhanced Regeneration (AIMER) Nanotherapeutic Platform — that helps wounds heal faster and without scar tissue.
Beyond helping heal wounds, Cheliak says the true value of the technology could be in helping patients heal from more invasive procedures, such as ischemic heart repair after a heart attack.
“It really has a major application to repair broken hearts, so to speak,” he says. “It has a major application to help people post-heart attack because it regenerates completely normal tissues.”
In the traditional healing process, fibrous scar tissue can compromise heart function, Cheliak explains, while the AIMER technology restores the function of the heart, leading to better patient outcomes.
Cheliak’s impact on health outcomes goes well beyond AIMER. He is particularly proud of the work he contributed to identifying genetic markers for autoimmune diseases like Crohn’s. The discovery of a major genetic defect linked to the disease allowed for the development of a monoclonal antibody therapy that could help treat autoimmune conditions.
Cheliak is just one of 300,000 U of A grads around the world. Collectively, they have invested $8.7-billion in 59,000 startups and $12.1-billion in 122,000 established businesses ranging from health care to arts and entertainment.
U of A grads employ 560,000 people in Alberta, 220,000 in the rest of Canada and an additional 141,000 across the rest of the globe.
Of the global $250-billion, alumni-founded companies contribute $136.4-billion annually to the Albertan economy, $64.6-billion to the rest of Canada and $48.8-billion to the rest of the world.
“Alumni represent the best of the U of A across every corner of the globe. Now we can quantify just how large a footprint they contribute to the economic, intellectual and cultural arenas across Canada and around the world,” says Bill Flanagan, president of the University of Alberta.
U of A grads make an impact beyond the economy, too.
The survey found that 86 per cent of U of A grads had volunteered over the previous year and given a collective $979-million in charitable donations. And 65 per cent of grads are committed to careers that make substantial contributions to the social and economic welfare of the wider public. And, half of all grads engage in mentoring activities.
That’s the collective power of U of A grads, says Ashton Rudanec, president of the U of A Alumni Association.
“The findings of the alumni impact survey demonstrate how U of A grads are change makers,” says Rudanec, who is also director of sustainable investing at Alberta Investment Management Corporation.
“It’s one of the many reasons I’m so proud to be part of this community. I truly believe that, when we work together, we have the capacity to shape the world.”
