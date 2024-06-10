University of Saskatchewan engineering college embarks on transformational renovation journey

IDEAS building expansion promises innovative space development to enhance the future of engineering education
When Dr. Carey Simonson walked up to the University of Saskatchewan’s (USask) College of Engineering building to begin his bachelor’s degree in the fall of 1987, he felt a sense of excitement and determination. The red-brick facade, with its long hallways and crowded lecture halls would soon become his home.
Thirty-seven years later, Dr. Simonson is still at the University of Saskatchewan, now as a professor and interim dean of the college. fThe engineering building remains largely untouched – a relic of bygone years, presenting itself as a testament to tradition for some, and as a challenge to progress for others.
The University of Saskatchewan has set its sights on revitalizing the building, recognizing the need to adapt to the evolving landscape of education and industry. Plans are under way for a bold transformation – through the Innovation, Design, Engineering, and Applied Sciences (IDEAS) building expansion.
This ambitious undertaking, with an estimated cost of $90-million, aims to address the pressing need for modern, collaborative spaces that empower students of diverse backgrounds, talents and specializations, to work together on the tough problems facing Canada and the world.
“Today’s issues are complex,” says Dr. Simonson, an internationally recognized expert in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC). “No engineering discipline alone can solve them. More and more, we see that solutions are stronger when a diverse group is involved … and we want to build that strength in Saskatchewan.”
The stakes are high. The province has set ambitious goals for growth by 2030, with sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, energy and mining playing pivotal roles. Engineers are key to realizing these aspirations, with 22 of the 30 goals relying on the contributions of qualified engineers across the province.
“I encourage students to come and experience the difference offered at USask Engineering, and I invite potential donors to help take USask Engineering to the next level,” Dr. Simonson says.
He recognizes the unique strengths of Saskatchewan – characterized by its work ethic, perseverance and tight-knit community bonds where neighbours help neighbours. “We want to create a building that reflects Saskatchewan values and delivers for Saskatchewan, while at the same time serves the needs of our country and the world,” he says. “A place where people come together to solve problems and innovate.”
In the first $30M phase of renovations of the IDEAS building expansion, the Hardy Lab will be reborn as the Engineering Design Hub – a vibrant technology workspace where concepts are nurtured and designs are brought to life as practical prototypes with a virtual reality (VR) lab, robotics lab, 3D printing facility and machining stations.
Dr. Simonson says the new Design Hub will be “the largest experiential engineering lab at a Canadian university,” a testament to the university’s commitment to providing students with hands-on learning experiences that prepare them for the challenges of the future. The space will be adaptable, welcoming all engineering disciplines, allowing industry to design alongside students, and will serve as a host for summer camps, where nearly 20,000 youth gain firsthand experience in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) each year.
“We want [youth] to see themselves as part of an engineering team,” Dr. Simonson says. “We want them to see the building and say, ‘I want to study here.’”
Jim Gardiner, a celebrated retired CEO and University of Saskatchewan College of Engineering alumnus, says his time at the engineering college had a profound impact on his career. “[The college] has so much to offer,” he explains, “and engineering grads and the college have meant so much to the growth of Canada and what it has become.”
Fundraising will be critical to the project’s success, and Gardiner encourages his fellow alumni, and Canadian corporations that benefit from a strong engineering culture in the country, to step up and donate. “There are some very cost-effective ways to give with charitable donations in Canada,” he says. “And it’s something that the college is badly in need of, and so greatly deserves.”
“If you go back in time to 1967 when I graduated,” he recalls, “there is something like three times the number of students as there was in my day – in that same building. There hasn’t been a great change in a long time, and a lot of work is needed.”
Dr. Simonson agrees, noting that everyone benefits from supporting education, whether through economic lifts, enhanced quality of life or improved societal health. “Current students are not yet in a position to fund capital improvements,” he says, “but each one of us who has received an engineering degree is receiving those benefits over our life. This is the way we can give back to current students, so they can receive those same benefits.”
Attracting and retaining top talent is the key to driving innovation and progress. The IDEAS building expansion will not only provide a state-of-the-art space for students to learn and collaborate, it will also serve as a powerful tool in recruiting top engineering talent to the University of Saskatchewan.
“The university has a lot to offer,” Gardiner says. “The campus is beautiful, housing is affordable, and with a better facility we can continue to attract excellent people.”
“There’s no better cause, and there’s no better time.”
