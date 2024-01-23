Avery Foret, 26, has moved from a position as a piping engineer-in-training to operations co-ordinator in the three years she’s been at Fluor Canada Limited. That’s part of the diversity she enjoys at the Calgary-based company.
“What drove me to join was the diversity of projects that we execute, the company culture and the work-life balance,” Foret says. “All these factors attracted me to Fluor, but they’ve also contributed to my commitment to the company.”
Fluor is an engineering construction company providing engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance and project management services.
“It’s a very welcoming place and the lifelong learning culture at Fluor is something that keeps us all connected,” Foret says.
As operations co-ordinator she provides support to the Calgary general manager, the director of project operations and other members of management.
“The purpose of my role is to support and improve the efficiency of office operations while also gaining exposure to several different disciplines and networks,” she says. “A large variety of tasks come across my desk, so each day comes with new and exciting challenges.”
Lisa Listgarten, director of project operations, lists various reasons young graduates like to work at Fluor.
“There are exciting and rewarding careers, room for career growth and opportunities to try different career trajectories,” she says. “And of course, it’s a lot of fun.”
That said, Fluor prides itself on having a multi-generational work force, with people who know the ropes.
“What is really critical to growing our talent pipeline is to make sure that we can execute projects not just today but tomorrow and years down the road. One key means of growing our talent is having the seasoned generation really coach and mentor those who are less experienced,” Listgarten says. “That’s really critical.”
Listgarten belongs to that experienced cohort. “I’ve been with the company for 28 years and that is not uncommon,” she says. “I started as a new graduate and I am always learning, always taking on new challenges and doing that in an environment that is energized, supportive and fun.”
Foret is also excited to be chair of one of the employee resource groups, the Graduates Advancing to Professionalism. It’s a group for employees with less than five years’ experience.
“My main role is to provide leadership to the members and create a welcoming and inclusive environment while also supporting our committees to put on valuable events throughout the year,” Foret says. “I serve as a bridge between the Calgary management team and the young professionals to ensure that the voices of our members are heard as a whole.”
The events are geared to provide well-rounded development opportunities for the young professionals, planned by a variety of committees and subcommittees. “A few examples are professional development, social, community relations, and diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as sustainability, energy and other technologies,” Foret says.
They host a variety of events around those topics and more, she adds. “We have ‘lunch and learns,’ industrial facility tours, and we host an annual full-day conference. We also offer a winter get-away weekend which serves to connect our members with management. This wide range of events helps support the growth of new graduates and that’s something we’re very proud of.”
Foret says she plans to stay in large part due to her leaders.
“Another key aspect that keeps me here is the investment in my growth and career development,” she says. “From day one my leads and managers have supported my career, ensuring I’m setting goals on a consistent basis and that I’m happy in my position.”
